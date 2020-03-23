Sometimes some things are worth repeating.
Mooresville product and current University of North Carolina indoor track and field program participant Daniel McArthur can most definitely relate.
In what wound up amounting to the redshirt senior Tar Heels student-athlete’s final collegiate-level competition of his career, McArthur successfully defended his individual title in his specialty event, the shotput, in the annual Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship Meet.
McArthur, who has already earned previous winter indoor All-America honors during his college career, repeated as the ACC’s shotput champ for what wound up being UNC’s only individual gold medal claimed by a member of the men’s program
Doing so at ACC member University of Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center facility, Mooresville’s McArthur defended his 2019 ACC title in the men’s indoor shotput to help the men’s team put 10 points towards its team score.
Heading into the meet as conference leader, McArthur jumped to the lead in the first round with a throw of 60 feet, 2 inches. He secured the win with his second attempt but eventually won the competition with a mark of 65-feet-2-inches. McArthur’s second, fourth and sixth attempts would all have also been good for first place in the competition.
As it turned out, McArthur bested the next best and second-place finisher by more than a four-foot margin.
Initially, it was hoped that the performance would serve to set the stage for the springboard start of a second straight standout showing n the course of indoor track and field postseason competition. However, that desire was dashed when the NCAA announced shortly after the completion of the ACC event that all remaining winter sports season national championship competitions were to be cancelled due to health related concerns regarding the coronavirus.
As a result, the appearance in the conference affair closed out McArthur’s college career.
It does so by enabling the former four-sport athlete at Mooresville, where he competed in football, wrestling and lacrosse in addition the both the winter indoor and spring outdoor track and field, to remain the owner of UNC men’s program’s record for distance covered in the shotput event. His career-best toss covering 66 feet, 8.5 inches stands as the best ever for a Tar Heels thrower.
McArthur’s fourth-place finish in last year’s NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship that garnered him the coveted A-A status also accounts for the best-ever finish by a UNC entry in the shotput event.
A former individual state champion in the shotput in the course of the indoor season while at Mooresville, McArthur also counts an appearance as a member of Team USA that competed in the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy, where he fashioned an overall 15th-place finish as a personal highlight among his various college career feats.