PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The cream of his class’ crop. Lake Norman’s Caleb Tate emerged from the middle of the room to become just that in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A state class Individual Wrestling Championships. A junior, Tate conquered all contenders in his path on his way towards winning the 195-pound weight division title, clocking in with consecutive wins by pinfalls over the course of his final two matches to prevail. Courtesy of doing so to put the finishing touches on a 33-6 season, Tate also earned the school’s athlete of the week honors. Making the personalized plaque presentation is Cliff Hunnicutt, on behalf of yearlong program sponsor blueharbor bank.

