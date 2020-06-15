Approximately three years ago, the elders and staff at First Presbyterian Church Mooresville, gathered for a vision retreat, and during that time, they “came out with a vision based on the mission as a church,” shared the Rev. Dr. Dave Rockness, senior pastor of the congregation.
The three goals that were developed included to love to see every member grow spiritually; to make people feel they were welcoming and to make the campus welcoming with signage and teams; and to make an intentional effort to reach out to the younger generation but not at the expense of the older.
“We are a cradle to grave (church) that honors our traditions,” said Rockness.
One means of accomplishing their goals was they targeted turning the former Scout Building, now named 143 Broad, to be used for multiple purposes including holding contemporary worship services and a place where the youth can conduct youth meetings and small group gatherings. The space is also set up for a coffee shop in front and additional small group space for groups to meet thus encouraging outreach during the week to the community.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a special dedication ceremony was held for the building at which time they recognized the late Victor Johnston and Mable Lee Johnston. It was money left by them that helped jumpstart the vision for enhanced worship, Rockness shared.
“Their gifting has sparked the vision our leadership has prayerfully set before the congregation,” Rockness said.
The eight members of the vision team, which included in addition to Rockness, Associate Pastor Rev. Jason Sentas, Julie Morrow, Sue Stevens, Trent Newell, Chris Creech, Steve Robinson and Tom Trosuk, were recognized along with Mark Vaughan, site superintendent and his wife Thelma, those who worked behind the scenes with décor and design including Sue Stevens and Jodi Rockness and Paul Manning who carved a cross from a dogwood tree in his yard and placed in the new building.
With COVID-19 came months of not being able to gather and worship and use the newly renovated space; however, First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, has announced it will be launching live in-person worship services beginning June 28. Contemporary services will be held at 9:30 a.m. in 143 Broad offering the opportunity to see and worship in the new building. The traditional service will be at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with social distancing set up in both of the buildings.