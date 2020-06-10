Photo: emx_20200610_mot_sports_walking_p1_A walk through time
LARRY SULLIVAN/MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE

Times are tough. We all agree. Family time can help ease the tension. It was just such a situation for this particular all-in-the-family crowd. Taking time Tuesday morning to spend some quality time together, the same bloodline cast spanning three generations consisting of (standing from left) Mikalah Carson, Mick Carson and Veverly Carson all help take the youngest family member in the form of a stroller-bound Naomi Carson, 1, for a combination casual stroll/exercise walk on the course in place at Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park facility. The park’s walking and biking trails remain open and available to the public, while all playground equipment is still off limits and on-site buildings continue to remain closed due to health-related restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

