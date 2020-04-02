Health care workers were honored March 26 at Alino Pizzeria, at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St. in Mooresville.
From 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., any health care worker could receive a complimentary whole Sorrento or Margherita pizza by showing their health care facility ID badge. This offer was available for takeout only.
Michael Bay, owner of the local pizzeria, came up with the idea to express appreciation and was on hand as the health care workers came to pick up their pizzas. Bay not only greeted them, but he was busy with answering the phone and additional duties during the day.
As of almost 4 p.m. Thursday, Bay shared that it was “going really, really well. We are incredibly busy. It looks like we’re going to serve 2,800 pizzas today.”
Currently at both Alino Pizzeria and The Barcelona, they are continuing to help others by offering items at a discount.
And, to help with social distancing, The Barcelona has made it easy to know where to stand when getting your takeout orders as they have added red x’s on the floor. This way people do not have to guess what 6 feet looks like, but they will know exactly where to stand.