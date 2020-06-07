Baseball is back!
And it returns not a second too soon.
Mooresville’s Moor Park played a pivotal role in helping make the return of baseball happen.
A number of surrounding travel youth baseball organizations combined to break a nearly three-month-long period of idleness from the diamond for a weekend-long attraction at the Moor Park facility.
Practically all organization sports at all levels have been suspended since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Slowly, some of those suspensions are starting to decrease as restrictions are beginning to ease.
Owned by the Town of Mooresville but under the current guidance of the Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level baseball organization due to a multi-year lease agreement, the facility has emerged into a haven for teams seeking a place to resume play.
Unlike many facilities that exist on school campuses as well as are operated through various recreational departments, Moor Park is a stand-alone independent field that is not affected by the restrictions. All of the state’s school grounds and the majority of the surrounding area’s recreational facilities remain unavailable for public use.
This past weekend marked the first of multiple weekend’s worth of scheduled tournament play on tap to take place at Moor Park. Teams comprised of players in the 14-and-under age group took part in the two full days of play. A similar second such affair is also scheduled to take place later this week.
Members of the Spinners organization have been contacted by representatives of the youth programs for the resumption of play. North Carolina is currently undergoing a second phase of re-opening following the recommendations of safety-related efforts surrounding the COVID-19 restrictions. Among the allowances now are the increase in the number of people that can gather at public events.
As a result, a crowd of family members, friends and additional followers joined the team members during the two days of play held during the past weekend’s youth tournament games.