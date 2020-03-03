Calling two employees “one of the strongest teams of dispatchers we’ve had,” Mooresville Assistant Police Chief Joe Cooke honored two telecommunicators on Monday night. Each was given a special commendation from the North Carolina 911 Board for their actions the night Officer Jordan Sheldon was killed in the line of duty, May 4, 2019.
Cooke recognized Tiffany Rivera and Kim Sterling during the town Board of Commissioners meeting for their exemplary service. “To say that Kim and Tiffany were the calm in the chaos is an understatement as to what these two women went through when they heard the words nobody ever wants to hear, ‘Officer down, officer down,’” Cooke said.
On duty that night, Rivera and Sterling called multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS to the scene unaware if their friend was injured or killed, Cooke said. They answered continuous calls from staff and the public about the incident while finishing their shift because “emergencies didn’t stop that night,” Cooke said.
“This was a day that every telecommunicator fears and hopes will never be part of,” Cooke said. Cooke then bestowed two plaques from the North Carolina 911 Board to Rivera and Sterling.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved two requests for utility service. The first property, a lot at 245 Rocky River Road, is across from the Curtis Pond subdivision between Milroy Lane and Bluffton Road and is on a current service route, said Craig Culberson, town interim planning and community development director. The property will need to be released from Iredell County’s jurisdiction or go through the annexation process to finalize the utilities, Culberson said.
The second request for utility service came from Jason Key, who is planning to open Down for Donuts, a donut and coffee shop at 880 E. Iredell Ave. The property is located outside the town’s corporate limits in the ETJ, or extra-territorial jurisdiction, Culberson said.
The property will have to go through the annexation process to be included in town limits for utility service, said Culberson.
David Cooper, Key’s business partner, told the board he wanted to open the shop to go into business with Zach, his 30-year old son who has Down syndrome. Cooper said he has hired 11 individuals with disabilities to work at the shop.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Cooper.
Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls and Commissioner Gary West thanked Cooper and Key for bringing this type of business to Mooresville.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a text amendment to the OneMooresville plan and the Future Character and Land Use Map to expand the downtown core and facilitate redevelopment and mixed-use projects along the downtown corridor.
The amendment adds the incorporation of mixed-use buildings with retail or on the ground floor and residential and office above, Culberson said. The new text also includes the addition of town homes and small-scale, low-rise multi-family apartments, he said.
The amendment also allows for the extension of the downtown center boundary from its existing location to extend down Main Street, Broad Street and Church Street, Culberson said.
This new boundary would include the proposed construction of the new apartment and commercial building on the site of an old textile mill on Church Street and would help create connectivity between that area and Mooresville’s traditional downtown, he said.
The text change will facilitate more dense development along the downtown corridor and enhance and extend the walkability of the downtown area, Culberson said.
“This does open the door for additional development,” Culberson said.
The Planning Board unanimously approved the text amendment at its Feb. 13 meeting, he said.
Commissioner Bobby Compton said the text amendment has been on the radar for quite some time and that he was glad to see it come to fruition.