The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will consider awarding contracts in excess of $2.3 million for stormwater improvements and a new water treatment pump station.
The contracts are on the agenda for the board at it’s meeting Monday at town hall, 413 N. Main St. at 6 p.m.
One contract is for construction of a new booster pump station at Water Treatment Plant 2 to replace the existing Mazeppa Road booster pump station. The contract is for $1.598 million and is expected to be awarded to Brushy Mountain Builders Inc. The pump station is part of a series of recommended projects to increase system capacity and reliability in the northeastern parts of the service area.
The second contact is for $725,395.80 to Kemp Sigmon Construction Co. Inc. for stormwater infrastructure improvements to East Park Avenue, North Church Street and East Stewart Avenue. This is part of the stormwater capital improvement project and includes approximately 1,600 linear feet of storm pipe and a stormwater control measure.
Other items on the regular agenda include:
» A public hearing to authorize the town to enter into a joint cooperation agreement extending the Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan Housing Consortium.
» Consider a request from Planning and Community Development to update Mooresville’s Bicycle Plan by approving the municipal agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to accept the grand award of $36,750 and approve a budget amendment of $15,750 as the local project match.
Several items will be considered as a group as part of the consent agenda:
» Approval of a contract with Power Generation and Control Inc. for $87,535 to remove the existing diesel underground storage tank at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and replace it with a new above-ground storage tank.
» Approval of an amendment for property acquisition services with PPS Inc. for $12,100 for additional public utility easements for traffic signals at Lowrance and West Wilson avenues and Academy Street and West Wilson Avenue as part of the West Wilson Avenue Improvement Projects.
» Approval of the transfer of funds to the Utility Fund from funding received from Langtree Sewer Consortium to replace funds to construct the Langtree Road/I-77 Sewer Project.
» Consider a request to donate surplus police department equipment to the local Basic Law Enforcement Training programs and authorize releasing 29 holsters and 12 vests to Mitchell Community College’s BLET program and 29 holsters and 11 vests to the program at Central Piedmont Community College.
» Approval of a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. to provide equipment and maintenance of body cameras, in-car cameras, Tasers and digital evidence management software for $1,568,064.08.
The board will also witness the swearing-in of new police officer Paul Exon and the recognition of fire department employees for their work at a hazardous materials incident in Statesville.