CORNELIUS — enCOMPASS Agency, a digital advertising firm was recently recognized as INC Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020.
“Our placement on this illustrious list highlights enCOMPASS as a workplace that’s long been committed to the well-being of our employees; ours is a culture where people come first, and where mental, emotional, and physical health are all championed,” encompass CEO Jerry Schroeder said.
INC chose to honor 395 companies culled from a list of more than 3,000 nominees. The companies that were selected passed comprehensive employee surveys, which confirmed satisfaction and broached key topics like effectiveness of management, perks, and confidence in the future. INC states that the companies chosen in the Top Workplaces of 2020 were the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.
“We’ve always been intentional in creating a company culture in which our people can thrive, which is why it’s so rewarding to have our hard work recognized by a prestigious organization like INC,” said Schroeder. Some of the benefits encompass provides its team members includes full medical, dental and vision benefits, profit sharing, a retirement savings plan, paid time off and holidays, weekly team lunches, quarterly team building events, paid maternity leave, free snacks and plenty of challenging opportunities to learn and grow professionally.
Located at 19410 Jetton Road in Cornelius, enCOMPASS specializes in website design and development, search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO), display advertising, online video advertising, social media marketing, email marketing, interactive marketing consulting and more. For more information, visit www.encom passagency.com.