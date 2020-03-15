Because of coronavirus concerns, the following community and/or church events are among those that have been postponed or cancelled. They are:
» CareNet Counseling’s Dinner with Chef Tim Schafer fundraiser planned for March 26 at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, has been postponed until a later date.
» Harp concert featuring Maeve Gilchrist on March 16 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville has been canceled.
» Barbecue at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, planned for March 21, has been canceled.
» Music at St. Alban’s concert at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, set for March 22 featuring Chamber Music 4 All, has been canceled.
» Lake Norman Garden Club plant sale planned for April 18 at Connor Center, 4015 McGee Point Road, Terrell, has been canceled.