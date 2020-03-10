A second annual event, in honor of two slain officers, will raise money for charity.
The second annual Mark Swaney Basketball game will pit the Mooresville Police and Fire departments against their counterparts with the Davidson Police and Fire departments. It will be held March 20 at 4 p.m. in the Community School of Davidson gymnasium.
The event honors Swaney, a Davidson police officer shot and killed Dec. 25, 1997. This year, it will also honor Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was gunned down during a traffic stop May 4, 2019.
“Both of these police officers were dedicated public servants who put others before themselves,” said Davidson Police Chief Penny Dunn.
This year, a Community School of Davidson senior, will be awarded a one-year college scholarship and other proceeds will be donated to the Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship.
That scholarship was created for scholarships to Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training.
“The loss of their lives impacts their families, friends, co-workers and the communities they served forever,” Dunn said. “We are partnering with Mooresville to magnify the contributions of these officers for years to come. Recognizing their legacy by supporting scholarships for children in Davidson and young people seeking to become police officers is an honor.”
Tickets to the game are $7 and can be purchased both online at https://squareup.com/market/csd_booster_club and the day of the event at the door. There will be food and T-shirts available for purchase as well. If you cannot attend the game but want to contribution, donations can be made at the same link.