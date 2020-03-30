Because of the mandate to not have gatherings of more than 50 people, the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman has canceled its regular noon meetings. However, the club didn’t want that to change their mission of providing service to the community.
Therefore, instead of meeting, the club members were provided with an alternative gathering and that was to honor The National Exchange Club’s 108th year celebration by participating in a community service project by having a “drive-by” donation with the items collected going to support FeedNC.
The goal of the collection was 108 items for the 108th anniversary, and that goal was more than surpassed, said Stacey Conrad, community service committee chair, who organized the event.
“It was a pleasure collecting items today in honor of The National Exchange Club’s 108th year celebration,” said Conrad. “I just want to thank everyone who came out, shopped and supports FeedNC.”
Several members of the local club were in the parking lot of Alino’s Pizza on March 26 and helped unload the items. Once all were collected, they were delivered to the nearby FeedNC, and Club President Beth Packard shared that the amount collected came to a total of 550 pounds.
Thankful for the donation, Lara Ingram, director of FeedNC, said, “Our community has stepped up in an amazing way during this time, and community minded organizations like the Exchange Club have helped fill that gap. I am always astounded by the compassion in our community and it has been no different during this time of need.”
However she did stress the need for continued support to help families in the community.
“FeedNC continues to have an increased need for food donations and monetary support through this crisis in order to provide essential food for struggling families. We have new families calling daily due to job loss. Food donations from our normal store donors continue to be down due to increased demand in the stores,” Ingram said.
Conrad noted that she has “been volunteering there (at FeedNC) for years, and I know that they appreciated our donation to them. They have been down 50 percent on their donations, so they need a lot of help for a lot of people in need right now,” she continued. “If anyone is interested in donating, you can go to FeedNC to see all of their immediate needs.”