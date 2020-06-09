They’re graduates
Gaston Moorhead of Mooresville has graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-20 school year. Moorhead earned a bachelor’s degree in biophysics and behavioral neuroscience.
Robert Conner of Mooresville has graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle Ind. Earning an English (writing) degree. The university held a virtual recognition ceremony May 17.
Sanura McGill of Mooresville has graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine during an online celebration May 23. McGill graduated with a major in English and theater. A traditional commencement ceremony will be held at a later date.
Scholarships awarded
Two high school students from Mooresville are among the 20 selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University in Greenville. The two local recipients are Rebekah Arensman and Rylie Warren.
Arensman, a senior at Covenant Classical School, is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Arensman of Mooresville. She plans to major in nursing.
Warren, a senior at Mooresville High School, is the daughter of Chris and Stacie Warren, of Mooresville. She intends to major in communication.
On the dean’s list
Ryan Jurist of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.
Six Mooresville students were names to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. They are Lanie Beams, Jacob Edmonson, Rebekah Gresser, Laura Huie, Kia Street and Grace Swing.
Tushna Eduljee of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.0 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga.