On Nov. 26, 1997, the very first Eye of the Tribune column debuted. Compiled by Society Editor Juanita Davis, the column highlighted lots of family news, fun tidbits, recipes and more. In the announcement of the new column arrival, Juanita shared, “I think we can all have some fun with this column.” And that’s exactly what she shared each week — lots of fun news items offering interesting things happening in the community.
I was fortunate to take over the column when Juanita retired after her 45 years at the helm of the society news desk. Juanita passed away last week, but her influence at the paper lives on and her smile that greeted each person who visited her desk will be remembered.
This week, this column space is dedicated to her as I went back and gleaned multiple entries from her early Eye of the Tribune columns.
This one appeared as the first item in the very first Eye of the Tribune:
This simple and tasty recipe was received from Phyllis Goad in Oneida, Tennessee, and it is delightful.
Chocolate Gravy
1-1/2 cups sugar
1/3 cup cocoa
1 cup milk
1 tsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix all ingredients together and bring to a boil. Cook for two minutes. Serve this over hot baked biscuits, just like you would cream gravy. What a treat!
The following item appeared in the Dec. 31, 1997 edition:
Bertie Hendren is a member of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church of Mooresville and in their church bulletin was an item entitled “Bertie’s Medicine Chest” and I want to share it with you.
For the Blues — read Psalm 27
For an Empty Purse — read Psalm 37
If Discouraged at Work — read Psalm 128
If People Seem Unkind — read John 15.
If You are Losing Confidence in People Around You — read I Corinthians 13
If You Cannot Have Your Way — read James 3.
If You are Out of Sorts — read Hebrews 12.
For a Friend Who is Traveling — read Psalm 121
This tidbit ran in the Jan. 21, 1998 Eye of the Tribune:
Have you ever tried salt on grapefruit instead of sugar; mayonnaise on corn on the cob instead of margarine or butter; and how about vinegar on French fries. Try it and you will be surprised.
Juanita shared the following information about Girl Scout Cookies in the March 11, 1998 issue:
During the Girl Scout cooking production season (early September through mid-March), the following amounts of ingredients are used WEEKLY by Little Brownie Bakers:
Flour — 21 truckloads (875,000 pounds)
Sugar, 3.5 rail cars (650,000 pounds)
Shortening — 7 truckloads (300,000 pounds)
Peanut butter — 115,000 pounds
Cocoa, 45,000 pounds
Toasted coconut — 72,000 pounds
Chocolate coating — 475,000 pounds.
Wow, that’s a lot of ingredients!