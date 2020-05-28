On May 24, the Town of Mooresville had a discharge of untreated wastewater of an estimated 4,200 gallons at Reed Creek Pump Station, 253 Golf Course Drive, due to flash flooding from more than two inches of rain that fell in a short period of time.
The untreated wastewater was discharged into Reed Creek, but upon inspection the spill was not of a magnitude to cause immediate danger to human health or the environment.
A bypass of 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater also occurred at the Rocky River Wastewater Treatment Plant, 369 Johnson Dairy Road, which discharged to Dye Creek Branch. This was due to the same rain event that caused flash flooding near the Reeds Creek Pump Station. As is typical of discharge during a rain event, a sizable portion of the untreated wastewater at both locations was rainwater that had entered the collection system near swelled creeks or in low lying areas.
North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C requires the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment system to report when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Water Resources Division was notified of the spill May 24 and is reviewing the matter.