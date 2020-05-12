Drum roll, please.
Yet another distinguished honor has now been bestowed upon the first athletic director at Lake Norman High School.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the selection of Steve Rankin from Lake Norman High School as the recipient of the Bud Phillips Retiree Award.
The annual award is designed to recognize individuals that have retired from full-time work in education and continue to be a valuable resource to the NCHSAA through various avenues of service.
The award is named for Phillips, who was a Guilford County native and was a long-time coach and athletic director at J.H. Rose High School. Phillips was the first high school athletic director in the state to earn athletic director certification through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and was inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in 1992.
Rankin fits the criteria for being the next in line to be singled-out for his efforts.
Rankin graduated from South Iredell High, where he played and earned letters football along with baseball and basketball and has been inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He attended Appalachian State University. While at ASU, he majored in physical education and health while participating in the ROTC program.
Rankin was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant at his collegiate graduation and served 28 years in the United States Army Reserves, retiring as a lieutenant colonel with numerous commendations and awards.
Following his departure from military service, Rankin began his career in school-related athletics at what was then Oakwood Junior High — now known as Statesville Middle School — by coaching four sports and serving as athletic coordinator.
He then taught at Statesville High for 17 years, serving as an athletic director at the school for 12 of those years, during a time when Statesville won state championships in baseball, wrestling and women’s tennis. He was named Athletic Director of the Year in Region 7 for 1993 and served on the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors while at Statesville.
Rankin, inducted as a member of the N.C. Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame in 2018, then accepted the position of athletic director at Lake Norman High School when the school first opened, serving in the role from 2002 through 2013. He was responsible for getting all athletic programs up and running, including uniform and equipment purchase, hiring coaches, scheduling and transportation, and writing the Coaches Handbook for the school.
During his time at Lake Norman, the school won seven total team state titles in the sports of lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, basketball and baseball as well as several individual championships and was awarded the NCHSAA’s State Sportsmanship Award.
Rankin, married to his wife Shirley for 50 years and the parent of two children, has continued to maintain his active hands-on involvement in the schools even after retirement following a 41-year career.
He still serves as a volunteer at Lake Norman High School, working as a bus driver and with athletic field maintenance.
At the NCHSAA level, Rankin — who has also twice served terms on the N.C. Athletic Director’s Board of Directors — has served on the NCHSAA Scholarship Committee for each year since 2016 and is currently serving as both the Commissioner and Executive Secretary of the newly formed Northwestern Foothills Athletic 2A Conference, where he is responsible for bylaws, constitution, schedules, awards, finances, public releases of standings and awards, while advising coaches, settling disputes and reporting to NCHSAA.
“I guess I just cannot say ‘no’ when it comes to working with or helping out with student athletes,’’said Rankin, who also admitted to being “honored” with the latest NCHSAA attention. “After 39-plus years of being involved in athletics in one form or another, I found it very hard to just remove myself from this environment.”