Former Tribune owner Chamberlain dies, mourned by community he loved

A Christian, hero, survivor, mentor, fine gentleman and friend are just a few of the words and phrases used to describe J.D. Chamberlain as he was remembered by friends and former colleagues.
James David Chamberlain, former longtime owner of the Tribune and a fierce proponent of Mooresville, died Friday at age 101.
Chamberlain touched the lives of a great number of people and will be missed by many, as was expressed by those who shared memories about him Friday.
Kirk Ballard, president of the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, said that Chamberlain was “so well-rounded. He was a leader in every aspect of his life, and he did that with faith in God, faith in country and faith in his community, and he did it with such good will. He lived it and did it all.”
Numerous individuals shared about Chamberlain’s faith and his Christian example. Tim Dearman, former publisher of the Mooresville Tribune and Statesville Record and Landmark, said that “above all that set J.D. apart in this world, he was a Christian first, everything else second. If you are a Christian, you look to him and say I want to be more like that.”
Randy Marion likewise noted Chamberlain’s faithfulness in his service at church, saying that the two of them served on the stewardship committee at First Baptist Church for many years together.
“We looked forward to going to church. J.D. was an encyclopedia of First Baptist,” Marion said.
Eddie Hicks, who serves as the minister of music at First Baptist Church, said that “J.D. Chamberlain was a man who cared deeply for First Baptist Church. He knew and loved to share its history, which he helped to greatly shape, leaving a great legacy of faith and service. J.D. also prayed for and was passionately concerned for its future. First Baptist Church owes a lot of gratitude to J.D. Chamberlain.”
A great patriot, Chamberlain served for three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a radioman 2nd Class on two separate aircraft carriers, both named the Block Island.
Chamberlain’s son, David, said that during J.D.’s time on the Block Island, “the first carrier was allowing planes low on fuel to land and it was at this time they were hit by enemy torpedoes. After orders to abandon ship and being knocked off a rope during the descent, Chamberlain ingested a lot of diesel fuel, which covered the waters around the ship. It made for a long, miserable night. He was clinging to a life raft and was physically sick and fearful of enemy capture. They were rescued the next morning by one of the surviving destroyers and secretary taken to Morocco. Incredibly, only six of 957 crewmen died.
“After a 30-day survivor leave, the entire crew was assigned to a new aircraft carrier out of Tacoma, Wash. bearing the name of Block Island for the one lost in the Atlantic. In the Pacific, Chamberlain and his crew saw action in Guam, the Philippines and Okinawa.”
Longtime friend and colleague, Nick Carrington, shared of that sinking that “J.D. never made himself out to be a hero. He was a survivor.”
Dale Gowing, former editor of the Mooresville Tribune, noted that “it was sometimes painful for him (J.D.) to resurrect the memories, but J.D. Chamberlain seldom refused a chance to recall – in vivid detail – the night in 1944 when he found himself floating in the Atlantic Ocean.
“It’s something you can never forget,” Chamberlain told Gowing one day in 2012, paging through a scrapbook, documents and a book about his ship, which was torpedoed off the Canary Islands.
“Some of my favorite and most cherished times as editor of the Tribune over 21 years were my chats with J.D. about his harrowing time serving in the Navy during World War II, particularly his battle for survival when his aircraft carrier was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat,” Gowing said. “For sure, J.D. led an extraordinary and influential life, and he will be missed.”
Carrington related a “true story of the American spirit”, as he put it, that J.D. had told him. It happened when he was a young sailor and on his way home from Virginia to see wife Nelda. The story went that he was “traveling on gas ration cards, he didn’t have the money or high enough ration card/sticker for the gasoline he needed and that gas station owner just kept pumping him enough gas to get home before shipping off to war. ‘Don't worry about it sailor. I believe we STILL live in that kind of America!’”
Chamberlain passed that kind of love for country on to others. He was a supporter of Richard’s Coffee Shop and known by all there as was noted by John Hedley, executive of the shop. Hedley said that he remembers the last time he saw Chamberlain.
“He came into Richards, and here he was, 101 years old and spritely,” he said. “He was sharp and witty, typical J.D.”
Hedley said Chamberlain was important to Richard’s Coffee Shop from the beginning of the organization. “He was a great friend and supporter.”
Hedley said hearing about Chamberlain’s World War II experiences made him realize the gentle man he saw at Richard’s was a man of steel.
“The trials and tribulations he (Chamberlain) went through in World War II. He was a tough old bird,” he said.
He said even though Chamberlain wasn’t able to come to the coffee shop as often in recent years, he was always one of the more popular people when he did.
“Everybody knew who he was and greeted him by name when he came in,” Hedley said.
The current situation with the ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic will mean his friends at Richard’s may not be able to pay tribute at a funeral service or visitation. “It’s sad when you can’t say your goodbyes or pay your respects,” he said.
Hedley said he will always remember Chamberlain with fondness, and others at the coffee shop will as well. “He is going to be missed,” he said.
Not only did Chamberlain love his church and country, but he loved his community as well. This was seen in his involvement in many facets of community life.
Marion was chairman of the chamber of commerce and needing help.
“We were out of money and I said, ‘We have to have people who work at these events’, and I said, ‘J.D., we need you to get some volunteers and get businesses to be members of the chamber, and we are going to call them ambassadors.’”
Thus, the Chamber Ambassadors was born, with Marion supplying the idea and J.D., who not only served as the first ambassador but also was awarded with a Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award.
Ballard noted that in his role as ambassador, Chamberlain “was an outstanding spokesman for the business community and for the community as a whole, continuing to refer businesses to the chamber and develop businesses right within our community.”
Mike Cook, owner of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home said that he had known J.D. from an early age as Cook was working at a local jewelers and would go to the Tribune office and pick up tearsheets of the business’ ads.
“Down through the years, seeing his approach in the community, J.D. been an inspiration to me. He was about community.”
Cook said J.D. was a “master of relationships and was always interested in helping others and honored the lives of those that made a difference in his own life.”
J.D.’s service to his community extended into his journalism career. Ink was in his blood years before he began his career in newspapers. Dearman said J.D. was “an extraordinary printer. He was so good he taught printing at a school in Danville, Virginia.”
Gowing shared that after the war, “J.D. went on to enjoy a rich career in the newspaper business. Mooresville and Iredell County have had some giants in journalism over the past century, but none did more for the newspaper industry here than J.D. Chamberlain. During his time as owner of the Mooresville Tribune, the newspaper became a strong guardian of the public’s well-being and a zealous champion of governmental accountability.”
“As a publisher, he treated the newspaper like it was an important institution,” Dearman said, “and he used it in every possible way to help the community and help people live a life of service.”
He continued in the newspaper business for 64 years.
Leonard Sullivan purchased the Tribune with Chamberlain after legendary owner/editor Tom McKnight died in 1968. In remembering Chamberlin, Lou Sullivan, who served as advertising manager at the Tribune for many years, said that J.D. “was such a gentleman and his knowledge kept things working. He knew everything to do with the press.”
He was a gentleman not only at the paper, but in all of Mooresville, Sullivan continued. “Even after the paper, he was at the chamber and in the community. He was a good servant. He cared about the people that worked for and with him.”
Even though Chamberlain had long since retired from the newspaper business, he still kept up on what was happening around him. Carrington said that J.D. was “mentally sharp. He read three or four newspapers a day. He knew more than I did and kept me up to date. You had to stay sharp to know what he was talking about.”
In addition to his faithfulness to church, country and community, he was a true friend to many -- as was evidence by the comments by a few. And no doubt could be echoed so many more.
“He was a fine gentleman and he will be greatly missed by a lot of people,” said Kay Allen.
Carrington said it was “hard to express everything I want to tell. J.D. believed in people and made them believe in themselves, and supported you. He was my mentor and kept me focused and on target. If there is one thing I can say about J.D., it is he was really a great guy.”
Sara Haire-Tice noted that “J.D. Chamberlain is one of the most respected citizens of Mooresville. In fact, he has been one of my best friends for many years. J.D. and Nick Carrington were some of the first guys to encourage me to run for Iredell County Board of Commissioners and gave me good advice on how to win. He was a fine, Christian man and will be missed.”
Marion shared how the two became friends, a relationship started when J.D first sold his interest in the Tribune and asked him to be an ambassador for the Tribune. Marion said he went into business in 1990 and at that time, he didn’t know J.D., but “J.D. took me under his wing, and that was a huge wing. He made sure I felt like I was part of the community. He is Mooresville and he was all the time wanting to prop up the other person.”
Since that first encounter, Marion and J.D. became fast friends and J.D. visited Marion at his offices, along with son David and Nick, who helped him maneuver the stairs. And when Marion’s new officers were built on Plaza Drive, it was J.D. he called to let him know, “I got you an elevator. He loved to come to the office. There are so many great memories,” he said.
Family was an important part of J.D.’s life. He was born into a large family on Aug. 18, 1918, but when his father died in 1928, 10-year-old J.D. and three of his brothers and sisters were sent to an orphanage in Ohio. It was noted that his mother tried to keep them together, but she couldn’t.
Chamberlain was married for 63 years to his beloved Nelda Wilson Chamberlain, who died in 2006 at age 84. They had three children – Steven, who preceded his father in death; David and Donna (McConnell) and four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ballard said that what was special about J.D. was that even though he wasn’t born here, “he chose Mooresville as his home. We call him a beloved son and hero of Mooresville who became an outstanding leader in the community.”
J.D. loved to chat and visit with his friends and one comment that resonates with all who knew him, with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face, J.D. would end his conversations with, “I’m glad you got to see me.”
Many are glad they got to see him and know him and call him their friend.