As Sheriff Darren Campbell mentioned in his article in the Record and Landmark, this is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
April began as a time to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and to promote strategies for prevention as well as to improve the well-being of children. He is correct, most child abuse is preventable.
The mission of SCAN of Iredell is just that — to prevent child abuse and we do so through our education classes, counseling and a variety of intervention programs. While child abuse and domestic violence are always a problems to address, our present times are making life for all even more stressful than the norm. People are losing their jobs, school is no longer a safe place for some of our children, parents are expected to be even more involved in the academic lives of their children.
A family with no, or limited, access to internet or a parent with no idea how to use a computer, is now expected to use a computer program to provide educational help for the children. Too, some parts of our county do not have internet. Now we have added stress for that family. Compound that with the loss of a job.
Yes, our families are ripe for frustration and at risk for abuse and/or domestic violence. These are definitely serious concerns for all of us. SCAN’s part in this continues to advocate for and support our families. Yes, while providing parenting classes via Zoom and almost daily phone calls to check on and support our families, we continue to make those home visits, to advocate for the schools. We continue to provide resources re: food resources and activities with their children.
Yes, like others in this community, “we are all stakeholders in ensuring that the children in our communities are safe and protected (Campbell, April 19, 2020).”
Our hearts go out to everyone who is struggling with COVID-19 and issues related to it. We hope and pray that next April we will once again be joining together in person throughout Iredell to honor National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Meanwhile, pay attention to the blue pinwheels you will see as you ride through the community. Let it be a reminder that children deserve to be children, safe and cared-for children.
Amy Eisele
SCAN of Iredell