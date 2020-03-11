One Mooresville resident has turned her daughter’s birthday “glamping” celebration into a local business that brings the fun of camping into the indoors.
Happy Glamper Party Tents started in 2017 when Mooresville’s Joanne Niven decided to repurpose numerous items handcrafted for her daughter’s 13th birthday.
“She saw it on Pinterest and asked, ‘Can Daddy make these?’” said Niven, noting that she and husband Kyle — owner of Faderite Barber Co. on Highway 21 — created small wooden and fabric tents perfect for inside glamping to make her daughter’s wishes come true. The tents were complete with fun prints, blow-up mattresses and decorative pillows, creating a vibrant celebration for the young teen crew.
But what was Niven to do with the six glamping tents once the party ended, she wondered. And thus, her unique local business began, bringing the same excitement enjoyed by her daughter and friends to other kids and teenagers across the Mooresville area.
“It brings kids together,” Niven said. “They sit at the end of their tents, they put their phones away and just talk. It’s just a different idea from your traditional slumber party.”
Happy Glamper Party Tents completes the entire setup and disassembly of glamping events. Niven extends a flexible schedule, striving to bring parties to life every Friday and Saturday. From Mooresville to Huntersville and across the Lake Norman region, she offers various types of glamping parties that appeal to boys and girls alike — standard parties complete with pastels and lights as well as lumberjack events and themes such as mermaid, llama and unicorn. Packages for manicures and pedicures, facials and gaming can be added as well.
The typical age range for these events, noted Niven, is children as young as 5 and as old as 15, although any age is welcome. Prices start at $200 for a full event and evening of glamping.
“For me, it’s just fantastic,” said Niven, who began the business as a side gig, but has expanded it significantly in its first two years. “The look on some of these kids’ faces is just priceless.”
She added, “I really, really enjoy it and it’s something that they’re going to remember forever.”
For more information on Happy Glamper Party Tents, visit happyglamping.godaddysites.com or @HappyGlampingParties on Facebook.