Local heroes were honored on May 14 at Alino Pizzeria at which time they gave away a total of 2,183 pizzas to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and grocery store and airline workers. By presenting their workplace ID badge on this hero appreciation day, they could receive one free Sorrento or Margherita pizza from the local restaurant. Alino previously hosted appreciation days in March and April, giving away 4,700 pizzas giving a total 7,000 donated pizzas to these local heroes. Pictured are some photos from the appreciation day.
