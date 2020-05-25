The Tribune is in its 16th year of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville 100 years ago. These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian O. C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary: Mooresville entered the Roaring Twenties trailing some unfinished business from the previous decade. First, there was still the influenza epidemic to contend with. Secondly, there was the matter of that dilapidated train depot in the center of town, an eyesore for the last 20 years. The local school system continued to grow with the result that South Elementary School would be built at the corner of Church Street and Iredell Avenue. Also begun in 1920 was a recreational area known as “Stewart Park” off Park Avenue. Only three issues of The Enterprise, those of February 26, March 11 and March 31 are missing. A tornado hit the town on the evening of August 1, 1920, unroofing a number of downtown buildings, and damaging merchandise and destroying crops west of town. By the grace of God, no one was injured. Mooresville organized itself in a number of ways in 1920. Organizations formed that year would include a Junior Red Cross Society for the school children, a Parent-Teachers Association, American Legion Post No. 66, a Teachers’ organization and two new Methodist churches. Here is a look back at some of the key events from March:
April 8
“Mooresville Roller Mills Sold”
W. N. Johnston Sons Company which bought the Templeton, Williams & Co. roller flour mills several years ago Tuesday of this week sold the mills, good will, etc., to Messrs. A. F. Hartsell, of Concord, Samuel R. Shoemaker and Charlie P. Lowrance. The last two named men are well-known in Mooresville, having been born and reared a short distance east of town, but who have been engaged in the roller mill business at Monroe for several years. The trade embraces the mills and building with a lot 100x150 feet facing West Center avenue. The concern is to be incorporated and will be ready to take the business over when the present operators have cleaned up what grain they have on hand, probably the 1st or not later than the 15th of May.
“Local Briefs”
At a meeting of citizens of Mount Mourne one day last week, it was decided to secure a truck in which to convey the children of the district to school. This is the first school in Iredell county to adopt this scheme of assisting the children of the community to get to their school.
Mr. L. G. Brotherton of the Doolie section was in to see us Tuesday. On Wednesday of last week he caught a leather-back carp in a gill net which weighed 19 pounds. This is only one of the numerous big fish caught out of the Catawba river. This monster was divided among his neighbors and several fish dinners were enjoyed last Sunday.
“Two Members Resign”
At the regular monthly meeting of the Town Board of Commissioners held last Monday night C. E. Hawthorne and Paul M. Barger tendered their resignations as members of the board. These men have served on the board for a number of years, but owing to pressing business and private affairs, they deemed it best to their own welfare to get off the board—hence their resignations.
One of the important transactions of the board was an order to the effect that the street lights burn all night. Since the establishment of the electric light for the town, they have burned only until 10 o’clock at night.
It was also ordered that the Chief of Police collect a dog tax from every dog owner in the corporate limits of the town.
“Mistaken Identity”
Last week we carried an item concerning the aurora borealis and the strange effect it had on Mr. W. B. Harris, who told of how he watched the great light and secured a newspaper and stood on his front porch reading the headlines, etc.
It was written in good faith, and we were positive that Mr. W. B. Harris was the man who stepped into our sanctum and related his experiences. We have been corrected, however. It was not W. B., but his twin brother, Mr. I. D. Harris, who read his newspaper by the light of the aurora borealis on the night of March 20, 1920. The mistaken identity of these two gentlemen is frequent, but really the writer does not know to which one he owes apologies.
April 29
“Violano Virtuoso”
Whatever that caption indicates is just what it is, and the Mooresville Drug Company has installed it. It is a musical instrument with a combination of the violin and other instruments by which melodies and all sorts of delightful tunes are played. It is of course a slot machine, and all it takes to set the thing going is for one to push the nickel in, and it is about the only thing one can do with the good old five cent piece. This violano virtuoso is the invention of Harry K. Sandall, the musical genius of Chicago. The casing has an open front and one can see how the arrangement is constructed. It is one of the modern self-playing pianos.
Editorial: “Mooresville’s Population”
The Town of Mooresville has a population as given by the 1920 Census of 4315, an increase of 915 or 27 per cent. within the last ten years. That increase represents a citizenship that is permanent and one that any community can be proud of. We certainly are.
The 1910 Census report gave us just even 3400 people, and at the time we thought we were doubling at quite a rapid rate, for the 1900 report showed a population of 1535. Some of our people were somewhat disappointed, thinking that we would run 5000 or better. However, we are in with the best of towns and have more modern improvements than any town or city the same size in the South. That alone is worth a great deal to the community and makes up for what we lack in numbers of reaching the point where we would be designated as a city. There are very few, if any, of the entire population that would care to live anywhere else, and that’s another point in our consolation. It’s all right, we didn’t enlarge our corporate limits and those at Dixie and on the outer edge of town are Mooresville citizens if they are not enumerated along with Uncle Sam’s town folks. The town of Mooresville is just 48 years old.
[Note: “Dixie” referred to the Dixie Cotton Mill and surrounding homes, then just north of the town limits. The area is now known as the “Cascade community.”]
May 6
“Local and Otherwise”
A handsome new organ, a No. 2 Manual Estey, is soon to be installed in St. Mark’s Lutheran church. The instrument has been shipped and is expected to arrive at any time.
While attempting to crank a Ford car several days ago, Mrs. Wade H. Cook sustained a broken arm, near the wrist having been badly fractured. She suffered intense pain, but the wound is healing nicely.
On last Sunday at Concord representatives of the French government distributed Crosses of Honor to the families of young men who died in the service during the world war, and among those given out at that time was one for Kingsley Culbertson, who lost his life in the aviation branch of the service. He formerly lived in Mooresville with his father, Rev. R. W. Culbertson. He was a brother of Mrs. Floyd Melchor of this city.
The Miller-White Drug Company has been dissolved, having sold their business to the Miller Drug Company. Messrs. H. C. Newsome, president; G. H. Cornelius, vice-president; and Joe A. Freeze, secretary and treasurer. The new corporation took formal charge of the business on May 1, having made the deal a month earlier. These young men are hustlers, and will continue the business at the old Miller-White stand.