Hopes are now as high as they have ever been throughout the current college football career of one local NCAA Division I player in particular.
Mooresville High School graduate Matt Martinez, a rising redshirt sophomore on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s football team, was among the current crop of 49ers to be informed that the incoming class of recruits is being considered by the head coach as the best-ever in the program’s history.
Martinez is a defensive back by trade who has also seen some on-field experience during his seasons at UNCC with the 49ers specialty teams, He continues to join his teammates in individual isolation due the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the news circulated earlier this week via virtual social media outlets that UNCC is in the midst of compiling its most impressive ever haul of incoming talent.
Buoyed of late by the presence of additional commitments heading into the 2020 season that as of now, remains in somewhat of a quandary as to when or even if it will be held as scheduled. The team is anxiously anticipating one of its most successful recruiting sessions in the program’s eight-year history.
In Martinez’s case, he is being joined among the defensive backs by the addition of a three-start selection that serves to also boost the unit’s potential.
A three-year starter during his career at Mooresville who garnered a pair of all-conference selections while also scoring All-Iredell County nods as well, Martinez has also already made somewhat of a splash at the collegiate level.
A member of the 49ers seventh ever recruiting class, the 6-foot-2 and 199-pound player earned his first career starting assignment while appearing in all 13 of the team’s games during a record-setting season last fall. UNCC finished with a 7-6 overall record that set the standard for the most number of wins that was also fueled by its first five-game winning streak, most wins secured at home and also came complete with a first-ever NCAA D-I postseason bowl game appearance.
More of the same, if not perhaps even more so, is now being expected for the upcoming campaign
As a true freshman during the 2018 season, Martinez appeared in four games while also managing to keep his redshirt status intact.
He enters the ’20 season among his unit’s more experienced players and is being mentioned in some pre-season previews as a potential pivotal player among the team’s defensive backfield.
Included among UNCC’s incoming 23 recruits for second-season head coach Will Healy is also the first-ever rated four-star player in program history.
As a result, the 49ers boast of at least the second-best incoming class in their Conference USA ranks and have been shouldered with the 69th best in the nation according to 247Sports that specializes in sizing up the recruit.
It continues to remain unknown just when NCAA college football programs can get pre-season practice back underway. UNCC was able to engaged in nine spring practice gatherings before the mandatory stoppage of all such gatherings were forced to be halted due to COVID-19. No exact timetable date has yet been established by the NCAA as to when workouts can resume.