The COVID-19 epidemic dominated the Mooresville Board of Commissioners first virtual meeting held Monday, with Town Manager Randy Hemann discussing the town’s next steps.
“We’re going to hope to see the governor push some of the decision-making down to the county level in the next phase of this because of the flattening of the curve,” Hemann said. “My hope is within the next week that we’ll see some guidance coming out of this because I know the public is losing patience with this. I think we all understand how difficult it’s been to be under the stay-at-home order.”
In compliance with social distancing guidelines, Mayor Miles Atkins, Commissioners Eddie Dingler, Thurman Houston and Gary West, as well as Hemann and Town Attorney Sharon Crawford sat six feet apart at the town hall board room during the meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls, Commissioners Barbara Whittington and Bobby Compton, as well as other town employees, attended the meeting virtually from home or their office.
The board meeting was closed to the public but streamed online.
The public portion of the meeting, lasting about 20 minutes, began with Hemann’s manager’s report where he reviewed several of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders affecting day-to-day life for state residents. A model provided by Mooresville Fire and Rescue Chief Curt Deaton showed the state is now several days into a decline of COVID-19 cases with a predicted flattening of the curve by early May, Hemann said.
In Iredell County, there had been 88 positive cases with three deaths as of the Monday meeting, Hemann said. More than half of those cases are in southern Iredell County which Hemann called “not unusual with what you would expect” with the population growth in and around Mooresville.
Hemann also outlined the next steps for the town.
“We will continue to share accurate data, we will continue to look at the state’s monitoring of statistics and rely upon some guidance from the state,” he said. “In the meantime, we are also making preparations for phased re-opening so that many of our operations, things like the library, things of that nature, town hall, obviously. We’ll start to talk about hours and services, those places where we might have contact, where we want to put plexiglass shields and things of that nature.”
Hemann said town employees have already begun to clean public buildings like Town Hall.
Hemann also addressed a concern residents have expressed to town employees.
“We’ve gotten some calls about how many people are in businesses,” Hemann said. He shared a chart showing how many people could shop in some of the town’s largest essential businesses under Cooper’s Executive Order 131.
The order limits retail establishments to no more than 20 percent of the business’s stated fire capacity or five customers for every 1,000 square feet of the location’s total square footage. The maximum capacity does not include employees, the order indicated. The order also requires measurements of six feet at registers or other high-volume areas to ensure social distancing.
Using the five customers per 1,000 square feet limitation, Hemann said:
» Walmart, at 204,493 square feet, can have 1,022 people in allowed occupancy;
» Target, at 171,744 square feet, can have 859 people in allowed occupancy;
» B.J.’s Warehouse, at 109,732 square feet, can have 549 people in allowed occupancy;
» Sam’s Club, at 140,027 square feet, can have 700 people in allowed occupancy;
» Costco, at 151,523 square feet, can have 758 people in allowed occupancy;
» Lowe’s, at 122,410 square feet, can have 612 people in allowed occupancy;
» Staples, at 20,945 square feet, can have 105 people in allowed occupancy.
The Board of Commissioners also approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included the adoption of a resolution and ordinance amending the town’s code of ordinances to allow Hemann to suspend service disconnections and waive late fees and penalties for nonpayment of water and sewer services during the COVID-19 emergency. Cooper’s Executive Order 124 directs utilities to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills and prohibits them from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payment.
“Tonight we actually voted to give some leeway related to late payment of utilities, things of that nature,” Hemann said. “We, as the town, did that not just for residents as what is required in the executive order. The public should know we also did that for businesses so that business can benefit from that.”
The board also authorized Hemann to temporarily suspend charging and the collection of library fines, overdue charges and other fees at the Mooresville Public Library and to temporarily extend due dates for library materials during the COVID-19 crisis.
The board also approved accepting 10,000 protective masks from the Mooresville Graded School District and 5,000 more protective masks from Lowe’s Home Improvement. All of the masks will be given to Mooresville Fire and Rescue.
MGSD Chief Communication Officer Tanae McLean said the district had the N95 masks for career and technical education students to use in class and the district wanted emergency services personnel to have them.
The board also accepted the donation of Tyvek suits from Sunbelt Rentals in Mooresville for the use in the town’s response to COVID-19 and accepted 34 hand sanitizer kits valued at $1,360 from David Rau of Rau Industries.
The Board of Commissioners then went into executive session to discuss pending litigation regarding the sale of Continuum. After reconvening, the board unanimously approved a resolution hiring the Robinson Bradshaw law firm of Charlotte to represent the town in the litigation.