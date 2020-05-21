Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Hayden Turner and Ashley Riffe of Statesville, a boy, Finley Sage Turner, on April 29.
To Cody T. Gray of Statesville, a boy, Legend Dakhari Terrell, on April 30.
To Tiora Jones and Raven Ramseur of Statesville, a girl, Te’Ora De’Cole Jones, on May 2.
To Jeremy and Ashley Cauthen of Statesville, a girl, Caylee Nichole Cauthen, on May 2.
To Cameron McLaurin and Courtney Melvin of Archdale, a girl, Althea Rae McLaurin, on May 3.
To Bradley and Lauren Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Everett Greer Johnson, on May 6.
To Kamiyah Ta’nesha Maria Belvin of Statesville, a boy, Khamarion Lyndon K’avon Belvin, on May 6.
To Aaron and Emily Johnson of Statesville, a girl, Madison Rae Johnson, on May 9.