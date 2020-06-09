Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Levi McCoy and Hayley Kelley of Statesville, a boy, Nelson Snake McCoy, on May 24.
To Caleb and Jessie Marshall of Statesville, a boy, Everett Kent Marshall, on May 25.
To Anthony and Erica Miller of Hiddenite, a girl, Lilah Rayne Miller, on May 27.
To Guadalupe Sanchez and Azure Bresee of Statesville, a girl, Natalia Rose Sanchez, on May 29.
To Tim and Joanna Messick of Harmony, a girl, Madilyn Annabeth Messick, on May 31.
To Jose Cabrera and Analy Benitez Perez of Statesville, a girl, Natasha Cabrera Benitez, on May 31.
To Zack and Megan Benge of Statesville, a boy, Titus James Benge, on May 31.
DAVIS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
To ShPerze Makiya Bailey of Statesville, a boy, Ky’Ree Royaie Ti’Kim Morrison, on May 26.
To Nathan Anthony Lester and Kaylen Rose Shuping of Mocksville, a girl, Kinsley Rose Lester, on May 27.