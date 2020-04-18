The Iredell County Health Department received notice Friday of an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility. At this time, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The department did not release the name of the facility.
The Iredell County Health Department is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing, a news release reported.
“The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of COVID-19,” the release states. “This long-term care facility will work in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.”
The department said no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“The skilled nursing staff of the long-term care facility are continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority,” the release states. “The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.”
As part of that, the long-term care facilities have been encouraged to restrict visitation and non-essential health care personnel.
As of Friday afternoon, Iredell County was reporting 81 cases of coronavirus with three deaths in relation to the virus. The Iredell County Health Department is not releasing recovery numbers at this point.
Megan Redford, public information officer for the county health department, said that recovery cannot be medically defined for a novel respiratory disease like COVID-19. She said recovery looks different for everyone.
“Since there is not a solid definition of recovery, we do not feel comfortable reporting recovery numbers,” Redford said.
She said this is based on guidance from state epidemiologist Zack Moore.
Redford said that a vast majority of people with the disease are isolating without medical complications.
“It can be said when this is all said and done, most people will have safely recovered with little to no medical interference,” Redford said.
She said medical complications mostly occur with at-risk populations such as older or immuno-compromised people.
As of Saturday morning, the number of cases reported in the state was 6,140 with 164 deaths. There have been 76,211 tests completed and there are currently 388 people hospitalized with the virus. There have been positive tests in 93 of the state’s 100 counties.
Of those cases, 38 percent are in the 25-49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are in those 50-64, 26 percent in those 65 and older, 7 percent in those 18-24 and 1 percent in those 17 and under. Fifty-three percent of the cases are in females, but 84 percent of the deaths are among those 65 and older.
The state was behind the county in Iredell cases as of Saturday morning, reporting 79 cases and two deaths.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has the highest rate in the state with 1,153 cases and 24 deaths.