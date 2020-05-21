The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-9. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
Damon Lynn to Jerisha Hall
Sara Johnson to Todd Okamuro
Kendall Clayton to David Thompson
Christopher Clemons to Lisa Kaufholz
Kamerelle Gibbs to Emanuel Green
David Ludwig to Emily Edelen
Alexa McAuley to Conner Jordan
Holly Oravsky to Tyler Briggs
Rebecca Johnson to Samuel Lambert Jr.
Justin Ward to Belinda Turpin
Michelle Scaff to Jordan Brown
Elise Edman to Patrick Casey
Megan Micco to Brenton Puckett
Michael Davis to Claudia Cosker
Jacob Triplet to Tia Darling
Steven Graham to Lisa Cowan
Megan Rothey to Derik Sanders
Elizabeth Hunker to Jonathan Page
Hazel Gilmore to Billie Harrison
Jennifer Gambrell to Joseph Kerrigan
Tyreka Carson to Derek Carter
Leeshania Conde to Israel Lopez Aburto
Dionne Spence to Jevon Anderson
Darlene Morris to Ryan Luttrell
Nathan Harper to Nancy Arant
James Brooks to Nikki Taylor
Jack Chavis to Kimberly Ramos
Shelia Guiton to Dennis McClain
Sarah Duffau to Joseph Dance IV
Leona Corbin to James Harrison
Freddrick Sidberry Jr. to Tia Evans
Gary Wize to Devan McRae
Madison Cosby to Benjamin Weathers
Prezlee Dalton to Justin Saunders
Jessica Cleveland to Nathan Moss