Marriage Licenses (copy)

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-9. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Damon Lynn to Jerisha Hall

Sara Johnson to Todd Okamuro

Kendall Clayton to David Thompson

Christopher Clemons to Lisa Kaufholz

Kamerelle Gibbs to Emanuel Green

David Ludwig to Emily Edelen

Alexa McAuley to Conner Jordan

Holly Oravsky to Tyler Briggs

Rebecca Johnson to Samuel Lambert Jr.

Justin Ward to Belinda Turpin

Michelle Scaff to Jordan Brown

Elise Edman to Patrick Casey

Megan Micco to Brenton Puckett

Michael Davis to Claudia Cosker

Jacob Triplet to Tia Darling

Steven Graham to Lisa Cowan

Megan Rothey to Derik Sanders

Elizabeth Hunker to Jonathan Page

Hazel Gilmore to Billie Harrison

Jennifer Gambrell to Joseph Kerrigan

Tyreka Carson to Derek Carter

Leeshania Conde to Israel Lopez Aburto

Dionne Spence to Jevon Anderson

Darlene Morris to Ryan Luttrell

Nathan Harper to Nancy Arant

James Brooks to Nikki Taylor

Jack Chavis to Kimberly Ramos

Shelia Guiton to Dennis McClain

Sarah Duffau to Joseph Dance IV

Leona Corbin to James Harrison

Freddrick Sidberry Jr. to Tia Evans

Gary Wize to Devan McRae

Madison Cosby to Benjamin Weathers

Prezlee Dalton to Justin Saunders

Jessica Cleveland to Nathan Moss

