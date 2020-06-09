Marriage Licenses (copy)

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 24-29. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

John King to Alexa Pride

Christopher Sanders to Desiree Bowers

Aaron Herrera to Elizabeth Lates

Elizabeth Shields to Joshua Tipps

Cheyenne Dunbar to Kevin Samuels

Amanda Baunach to Jason Tate

Aleeza Aldret to Austin Finkbeiner

Paul Exon to Olivia Fulbright

Jody Morrison Jr. to Autumn Durham

Dayo Aladeniyi to Olakunle Borishade

Jonathan Harris to Cordelia Sexton

Barret Simpson to Stephanie Bradley

Regina Meyers to Michael Lawson

Charles Boyd Jr. to Tina Whitley

Brendon Culberson to Victoria Sandoval Valladares

Ted Wood to Miranda Newell

Vigi Stinson to Nakwona Martin

Michael Dziak to Julie Legg

Jane McLaughlin to Cody Warrington

Michael Haynes to Juan Canales Valladarez

Leonardo Arbaiza to Clara Garcia Morales

Ryan Chandler to Ashley Reese

Jeremy Wallace to Cristi Stockner

Elizabeth Hernandez to Timothy Mills

Jay Rumple to Ashley Clarke

Elizabeth Hunker to Jonathan Page

Dionne Spence to Jevon Anderson

Kenneth Scattergood to Linda Carr

Caycie Wright to Eric Rosato

Zachary Roberts to Jillian Mounce

The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 24-29. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.

Recommended for you