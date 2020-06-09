The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 24-29. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina.
John King to Alexa Pride
Christopher Sanders to Desiree Bowers
Aaron Herrera to Elizabeth Lates
Elizabeth Shields to Joshua Tipps
Cheyenne Dunbar to Kevin Samuels
Amanda Baunach to Jason Tate
Aleeza Aldret to Austin Finkbeiner
Paul Exon to Olivia Fulbright
Jody Morrison Jr. to Autumn Durham
Dayo Aladeniyi to Olakunle Borishade
Jonathan Harris to Cordelia Sexton
Barret Simpson to Stephanie Bradley
Regina Meyers to Michael Lawson
Charles Boyd Jr. to Tina Whitley
Brendon Culberson to Victoria Sandoval Valladares
Ted Wood to Miranda Newell
Vigi Stinson to Nakwona Martin
Michael Dziak to Julie Legg
Jane McLaughlin to Cody Warrington
Michael Haynes to Juan Canales Valladarez
Leonardo Arbaiza to Clara Garcia Morales
Ryan Chandler to Ashley Reese
Jeremy Wallace to Cristi Stockner
Elizabeth Hernandez to Timothy Mills
Jay Rumple to Ashley Clarke
Elizabeth Hunker to Jonathan Page
Dionne Spence to Jevon Anderson
Kenneth Scattergood to Linda Carr
Caycie Wright to Eric Rosato
Zachary Roberts to Jillian Mounce