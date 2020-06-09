Business generic.jpg
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 24-30.

Normandy Firearms, DIR Health, GACH Investments, LLC, Mooresville

Port Village Associates, BVB-NC, LLC, GRQ Holdings, LLC, Iredell County

SWCA Environmental & Engineering of NC, SWCA Environmental Consulting & Engineering of NC, PC, Iredell County

LKN Grand Pristine Cleaning Service, Philip Mahle, Mooresville

Complete Network Solutions, Complete Integrated Solutions, Network Solution Source, Complete Network Consultants, Anthony Pantone, Mooresville

Kudzue 3 Trucking Co., IFACO Grain, LLC, Statesville

Char Bridals, Charlotte Reid, Statesville

NCAN Services, Try Naturopathy, Try Forex, Try Traveling, Try Prayer, Stephen Miller Gibson, Mooresville

Williams Renovations, Christopher Devin Williams, Statesville

Grace Nutrition, Rock Fit Inc., Iredell County

Loved Creations By Shell, Angela M. Lawrence, Statesville

