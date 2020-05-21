The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 29-May 9. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From GA Airport, LLC to Avolant Holdings, LLC, 9.993 acres, 129, 141 and 149 Yeager Road, Mooresville, $1,950,000, on May 1.
From S. Koontz to W. and T. Gaghan, (Lot 405), 112 Yellow Jacket Circle, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on May 4.
From G. and D. Eaker to J. and S. Matthews, (Lot 40), 309 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $1,130,000, on April 30.
From R. Spencer/Indvl & AIF and S. Spencer to I. and A. Savage, Lot 4 of The Point on Norman, 120 Quaker Road, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on April 30.
From D. Mihelick and K. Tooley to P. and J. Lewis, Lot 1155 of The Point, 151 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $870,000, on May 6.
CLEVELAND
From E. and K. Shelley to D. Setzer and E. Osby, Lot 8 of Strawberry Hill Acres, 503 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $140,000, on April 30.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to L. Eller, (Lot 1), 370 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $148,500, on May 1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to C. Ketchell, 183 Fairhaven Lane, Cleveland, $187,000, on May 5.
DAVIDSON
From E. Henegar, E. Breunig and M. Henegar to L. and M. Alfino, Lot 30 of Anniston, 212 Logan Crossing Dr., Davidson, $535,000, on May 1.
From D. Rogers to W. O’Donnell and C. Rafaniello, Lot 46 of Anniston, 104 Elizabeth Brook Dr., Davidson, $693,000, on May 7.
MOORESVILLE
From Ridgewater Construction, LLC to A. and B. Bouts, Lot 4 of Sills Creek Plantation, 128 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $548,000, on April 29.
From C. and C. and J. Ferguson to W. and P. Jones, 17.288 acres off Winthrow Creek Road, Mooresville, $670,000, on April 29.
From V. and F. Wright to L. and T. Johnson, Lot 77 of Northbridge, 116 Snow Fountain Lane, Mooresville, $423,000, on April 29.
From E. Mongak, E. Auerbach and S. Mongak to S. and K. Kanarek, Lot 103 of Curtis Pond, 140 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on April 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to T. and H. Cook, Lot 173 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 168 Caversham Dr., Mooresville, $320,500, on April 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. Parker, Lot 178 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 213 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $307,000, on April 29.
From Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to J. and M. Myers, Lot 34 of Chesapeake Pointe, 297 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $596,000, on April 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Thompson, Lot 116 of Lakewalk, 196 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on April 29.
From C. and K. Kruger to S. and G. McMonigal, Lot 52 of Stafford, 161 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $354,000, on April 29.
From R & D Jess Enterprises, LLC to E. Dorta, M. Chalita-Dorta, M. Chalita and M. Dorta, Lot 254 of Morrison Plantation, 120 Charing Place, Mooresville, $292,000, on April 29.
From M. and E. Cowie to D. Dileo, (Lot 4), Normandy Road, Mooresville, $70,000, on April 29.
From R. and S. Gantt to D. and A. Fields, Lot 1163 of Woodburn Crossing, 162 Limerick Road, Mooresville, $192,000, on April 29.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to D. and K. Billings, Lot 84 of Wellesley West, 119 Morden Loop, Mooresville, $357,000, on April 29.
From Village Capital & Investment, LLC to M. Eichhorn, Lot 83 of Lakewalk, 208 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $528,000, on April 30.
From NVR, Inc. to W. and C. Hull, Lot 6 of Langtree at Waterfront, 160 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $423,000, on April 30.
From J. Leising and B. Atkins to T. Topazio, Lot 39 of Bay View Estates, 112 Bayview Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on April 30.
From M. and A. Popp to R. and A. Tatham, Lot 334 of Cherry Grove, 228 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $390,000, on April 30.
From G. and G. and L. and L. Reby to D. Belletete, Lot 12 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 781 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on April 30.
From D. and T. Holender to J. and A. Self, Lot 120 of Cherry Grove, 243 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on April 30.
From NVR, Inc. to M. and A. Smidt, Lot 5 of Langtree at Waterfront, 166 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $447,000, on April 30.
From F. Perez to J. Ciccarelli, (Lot 123), 145 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $198,000, on April 30.
From C. and K. and K. Hanners to C. and S. Ingle, Lot 103 of Mallard Head Country Club, 388 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on April 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Cook, Lot 333 of Atwater Landing, 143 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $318,500, on April 30.
From T. and M. Nimblett to C. and T. Mitchell, Lot 360 of The Farms, 379 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $620,000, on April 30.
From B. and S. House to M. and E. Foster, Lot 85 of Cherry Grove, 109 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $370,000, on April 30.
From R. Nasoff and L. Nasoff/Indvl & AIF to J. and M. Snyder, Lot 73 of The Harbour, 274 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $560,000, on April 30.
From D. Telatko, E. Kaiser/AIF and W. Telatko to C. and C. McAllister, Lot 224 of The Farms, 105 Jack Pine Court, Mooresville, $592,000, on April 30.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. and M. Bergstein, Lot 25 of Wellesley West, 218 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $400,000, on April 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to R. Halstead, Lot 113 of Atwater Lading, 135 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $380,000, on April 30.
From L. and D. Sullivan to K. and S. Erickson, Lots 311 and 311A of Shavender’s Bluff, 164 Palmer Marsh Place, Mooresville, $240,000, on April 30.
From L. and L. and R. Robertson to Quest Trust Company and Larry E. Stamm, IRA, Lot 42 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 122 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $225,500, on April 30.
From L. and A. Juhasz to C. and E. Shelton, Lot 66 of Avalon, 220 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $308,000, on April 30.
From M. and B. and B. Siemieniec to A. Lowery, Lot 49 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 108 Delbrook St., Mooresville, $290,000, on May 1.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to B. and S. Balamurali, Lot 8 of Byers Creek, 149 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $299,500, on May 1.
From J. and M. Slocum to T. Sheard, Lot 92 of Lakewalk, 175 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on May 1.
From R. and R. and J. Murphy to G. and E. Binstead, Lot 23 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 162 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 1.
From M. and K. Hill to A. and A. Shrum, Lot 166 of Foxfield, 371 East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $415,000, on May 1.
From M. Carroll and S. Anzevui to K. and C. Giddings, Lot 95 of Lakewalk, 187 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $455,500, on May 1.
From H. Caywood to E. Vaquera and M. Gonzalez, 0.97 acre, 131 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on May 1.
From R. and R. and L. Cole to S. and S. Powell, Lot 4 of Harbor View Sandpiper Point, 123 Sea Trail Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on May 1.
From V. and T. Vita to R. and L. Bartus, (Lot 47), 116 Morrison Cove Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on May 1.
From B. and B. and C. Kostic to A. and L. Juhasz, Lot 12 of Wellesley West, 155 West Warfield Dr., Mooresville, $360,000, on May 1.
From M. Moore/COMR and J. Diamond/Est to R. McLaughlin, Lot 65 of Johnson Manor, 111 Damsire Court, Mooresville, $240,000, on May 1.
From E. and J. and J. Minch to A. and S. Hyman, Lot 616 Curtis Pond, 275 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $266,500, on May 1.
From Colony Construction Inc. to D. and S. Jester, (Lot 2), 372 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $420,000, on May 1.
From Nest Communities, LLC to R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc., Lot 2, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 4.
From J. and K. McFarland to E. and D. Wisniowski, Lot 12 of Ferncliff Estates, 127 Gossett Court, Mooresville, $320,000, on May 4.
From T. Whitaker, T. Jamison and M. Whitaker to D. DeMoss, (Lot 29), 171 Glynwater Dr., Mooresville, $240,000, on May 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and N. Dinunzio, Lot 130 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 115 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on May 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and N. Durrette, Lot 159 of Atwater Landing, 266 Preston Road, Mooresville, $406,500, on May 5.
From D. and D. and S. and S. Foreman to S. and T. Scratch, Lot 115 of Allison Park, 1010 Emerson Dr., Mooresville, $248,000, on May 5.
From Deutsche Bank National Trust Company/TR, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-MLN1 and Nationstar Mortgage, LLC/AIF to W. and J. Wolters, Lot 1348 of The Point, 122 Alton Court, Mooresville, $733,000, on May 5.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to L. and K. Anderson, Lot 65 of Briargate, 119 Toxaway St., Mooresville, $334,000, on May 5.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and K. Bushong, Lot 19 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 176 Chance Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 6.
From BMCH North Carolina, LLC to A. and A. Wall, Lot 29 of Hollybrook, 152 Turtleback Dr., Mooresville, $459,500, on May 6.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to J. and J. Heath, Lot 22 of Brookside, 142 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $399,000, on May 6.
From C. Welch and E. and P. Marzano to Department of Transportation, Lot 1 of Reed Creek, 100 Winghaven Court, Mooresville, $4,500, on May 6.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to C. and M. Smith and B. Saenz, Lot 17 Country Meadows, 105 Grasslands Dr., Mooresville, $249,000, on May 6.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to HU Property, LLC, Lot 10 of Byers Creek, 145 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $291,000, on May 6.
From C. Drye Jr., C. Miller/AIF and C. Young/AIF to P. Rotella, three tracts, 0.653 acre, 1.245 acres and 0.700 acre, 748 Brawley School Road, Mooresville and 113 Drye Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on May 6.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, Lots 12 and 19 of Briargate, 131 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville and 138 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $116,500, on May 7.
From D. and D. and C. Greco to Heaven Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 468 College St., Mooresville, $55,000, on May 7.
From T. Williams and C. Williams/Indvl & AIF to J. and A. Crowe, Lot 58 of The Harbour, 341 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $535,000, on May 7.
From D. and C. Cochrane to J. and A. Moellman, Lot 1026 of Sconset Village at The Point, 153 Hopkinton Dr., Mooresville, $200,000, on May 7.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. and B. Levi, Lot 59 of Briargate, 152 Lantern Acres Dr., Mooresville, $331,500, on May 7.
From P. and P. Ray to M. Diaz and J. Nevarez, Lot 7 of Sunridge Place, 117 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $192,000, on May 7.
From L. and L. Torrence to R. Verma, Lot 103 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, Capital Ave., Mooresville, $287,000, on May 7.
From J. and M. Florez to G. and D. Gambhir, Lot 93 of Parkmont, 109 Mackinac Dr., Mooresville, $295,000, on May 7.
From E. and C. Carrington to S. Pike, Lot 25 of Brantley Place, 108 Red Arrow Place, Mooresville, $220,000, on May 7.
From IQ Custom Construction, Inc. to T. and M. Nimblett, Lot 10 of Bearsfoot Bay, 152 Cherokee Dr., Mooresville, $512,500, on May 7.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 31 and 32 of Creekstone, 266 and 270 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $144,000, on May 7.
From J. Luciano to A. and N. Jump, Lot 181 of Byers Creek, 200 Rustling Waters Dr., Mooresville, $340,000, on May 8.
From J. and V. Brawley to A. Guerin and J. Julian, Lot 1 of Autumn Grove, 106 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $237,000, on May 8.
From H. and J. Knight to N. Cooney, Lot 1112 of Woodburn Crossing, 154 Limerick Road, Mooresville, $172,000, on May 8.
From Midland Trust Company/Cust to C. Triplett, Lot 60 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 131 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $226,000, on May 8.
From E. Watkins to J. and V. Herring and M. Rivera, Lot 113 of Kistler Mill, 131 Rusty Nail Dr., Mooresville, $277,000, on May 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to A. and N. Wrinn, Lot 8 of Atwater Landing, 160 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $314,500, on May 8.
From C. and C. and M. Tipton to C. and B. McCaw, Lot 201 of The Farms, 108 Freshwater Lane, Mooresville, $749,000, on May 8.
From HSBC Bank USA, National Association/TR, Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2004-9 Newrez LLC/AIF, New Penn Financial, LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PHH Mortgage Corporation/AIF and Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to M. and M. Hart, Lot 633 of The Point, 123 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $857,500, on May 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Campbell and J. Delisa, Lot 6 of Atwater Landing, 152 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $289,000, on May 8.
From R. Major to BEC Builders, LLC, Lot 2, Clay St., Mooresville, $22,000, on May 8.
From C. and R. and R. Robinson to R. and G. Sanford, Lot 17 of Harris Village, 120 Doyle Farm Lane, Mooresville, $289,000, on May 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Ray, Lot 22 of Atwater Landing, 200 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $292,000, on May 8.
From J. and K. Letarte to S. and K. Hendren, Lot 28 of Cherry Grove, 127 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $284,000, on May 8.
OLIN
From Triwall Acres, LLC to R. Martin, Lots 69-72 of Con-Lee Heights, 174 Con Lee Dr., Olin, $7,000, on May 5.
From Triwall Acres, LLC to J. Flores Jr., Lot 38 of Con-Lee Heights, 191 Con Lee Dr., Olin, $3,000, on May 5.
STATESVILLE
From J. and J. Bailey to D. and E. Gallon, Lots 24 and 25 of Glen Ridge, Grandview Dr., Statesville, $492,500, on April 29.
From B. and S. Chapman to R. Rizzotto, two tracts off Orchard Lane, Statesville, 0.588 and 1.143 acres, $35,000, on April 29.
From W. and W. Cheatham, D. Cheatham/AIF, L. and L. Cheatham, M. Johnson/AIF, Bessemer Trust Company, N.A./TR and George Allen Mebane, IV Revocable Trust to Bessemer Trust Company, N.A./TR, Marital Trust, M. Mebane and George Allen Mebane, IV Revocable Trust, Lots 19-22 of Park Grove, 328 North Oakwood Dr., Statesville, $15,500, on April 29.
From BCIT Estate Holdings, LLC to N. Walawender and C. Ranno, Lot 23 of Dobbs Valley, 117 Natures Trail, Statesville, $27,500, on April 29.
From J. Quick to W. Giles, Lot 8 of Farmview Acres, 141 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on April 29.
From M. McNeely, P. and J. and J. and D. and M. and M. Deaton, C. Miller, T. and T. and G. Templeton, D. Robinson, J. and M. Cody and J. and K. Black to Knollcrest Development, LLC, 47.01 acres, Ostwalt Amity Road, Statesville, $420,000, on April 29.
From J. and J. and A. Snyder to A. Coleman, Lot 87 of Oaks at Brookgreen, 1541 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $168,000, on April 30.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 241 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on April 30.
From A. and C. Lindsey to N. and A. Whitener, Lot 47 of Laurel Grove, 174 Hickory Nut Dr., Statesville, $166,000, on April 30.
From Bessemer Trust Company, N.A./TR, Marital Trust and George Allen Mebane, IV Revocable Trust to K. Pau, Lots 19-22 of Park Grove, 328 North Oakwood Dr., Statesville, $192,500, on April 30.
From L. and R. Hughes to Z. Thao, 1.2070 acres, 173 Old Lion Road, Statesville, $30,000, on April 30.
From J. and T. Hancock to N. Harris and D. Church, Unit 45 of Magnolia Glen, 1162 Bunch Dr., Statesville, $300,000, on April 30.
From Ribbon Home SPV I LLC and Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to J. and K. Diaz, 1.268 acres, metes and bounds, 400 Sunflower Road, Statesville, $257,500, on April 30.
From J. and A. Johnson to C. and C. Ayers, Lot 9 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 146 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $186,500, on April 30.
From W. and M. Benson to A. and C. Lindsey, (Lot 52), 173 Spring Meadows Lane, Statesville, $305,000, on April 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. Hardaway, Lot 74 of Fox Den, 213 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $261,000, on April 30.
From Waycross Holdings, LLC to A. and A. Bradshaw, Lot 1 of Eufola Farms, 1203 Eufola Road, Statesville, $339,000, on April 30.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Santana and R. Marulanda, (Lot 156), 210 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $217,000, on April 30.
From P. and P. Boggs, P. Applegate, P. Jenkins and N. and N. Morrison Jr. to L. Lopina and R. Covel, Lot 15 of Timberlake, 165 Timberbrook Lane, Statesville, $203,500, on April 30.
From J. and J. Cole to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 148 Jones Brook Lane, Statesville, $4,500, on April 30.
From N. Lepiarz to L. Alfaro and D. Flores, Lot 60 of Olde Statesville, 135 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $179,000, on April 30.
From S. Brown to Green Arrow, Inc., 0.206 acre, 1108 Weaver St., Statesville, $26,500, on April 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. Robson and B. Nolan, Lot 34 of Northlake, 132 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $294,000, on April 30.
From L. and S. Shrewsbury and M. Shrewsbury/AIF to R. Patterson Jr., Lots 5 and 6 of Jefferson Landing, 143 Sebastian Lane, Statesville, $135,000, on April 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and A. Kiser, Lot 88 of Fox Den Country Club, 137 Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $282,000, on April 30.
From C. Hicks, C. Beckham and D. Hicks to CHS Buyers, LLC, Lot 199 of Tara’s Trace, 2112 Edenderry Dr., Statesville, $126,500, on April 30.
From G.L. Wilson Building Company to Simoes Azevedo Ranch, LLC, two tracts, Beaver Creek Office Condominium, Units 01-01-03 and 01-01-04, 276 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $525,000, on May 1.
From M. and L. Lucariello to J. and J. and A. and A. Snyder, Lot 44 of Martha’s Ridge, 824 Shillington Lane, Statesville, $238,500, on May 1.
From F. Jordan to Briarstone Ventures, LLC, (Lot 32), 505 S. Elm St., Statesville, $23,000, on May 1.
From F. Jordan to Briarstone Ventures, LLC, tracts, metes and bounds, 340 S. Race St., Statesville, $28,000, on May 1.
From F. and F. Jordan to Briarstone Ventures, LLC, (Lot 35), 1952 Gay St., Statesville, $16,000, on May 1.
From F. and F. Jordan to Briarstone Ventures, LLC, (Lot 36), 1958 Gay St., Statesville, $16,000, on May 1.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to E. and L. Lynch, Lot 68 of Castlegate, 199 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $245,000, on May 1.
From K. and P. Pope and P. Lor to D. Rogan II, Lot 25 of Wildewood, 131 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $241,000, on May 1.
From N. and C. Koop to E. Westenberg and Y. Moeller, Lot 134 of Valley Brook, 1410 Commonwealth Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on May 1.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Sheehy and S. Hayes, Lot 255 of Hidden Lakes, 109 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $216,000, on May 4.
From S. and S. Jurney, S. Jurney/AIF and S. Jurney/AIF to C. and C. Bryant, two tracts, Lots 30 of Reynolda and metes and bounds, 464 Reynolda Dr., Statesville, $106,000, on May 4.
From R. and M. and G. Howell to CLTBuyers, LLC, Lot 29 of Stonebridge, 152 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $205,000, on May 4.
From K. Frye/TR, H. Frye/TR and The Harry N. Frye and Charlotte H. Frye Trust to BAM Land Co., LLC, 1.352 acres, 148 Jennings Road, Statesville, $185,000, on May 5.
From S. and M. Mulich to A. and V. Govine, 1.021 acres, Lot 15 of Shannon Acres, 348 West Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $341,000, on May 5.
From H. Reeves/Indvl & AIF and S. Reeves to Waugh Property Management, LLC, (Lot 11), 166 May Dr., Statesville, $85,000, on May 5.
From Gilbrook Investments, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 21 of Featherstone, 140 Silvermere Dr., Statesville, $17,000, on May 6.
From F. and F. Lamberth, F. Straw, and J. Lamberth to M. Mulich, Lot 138 of Hidden Lakes, 220 Jobe Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on May 6.
From J. Mecimore and K. Parkerson to A. Campos, Lot 2, 261 James Farm Road, Statesville, $202,000, on May 6.
From P. and C. Anderson to R. and S. Stulpin, 0.6812 acre, Blue Jay Way, Statesville, $20,000, on May 6.
From L. Michelson, S. Lipford and K. and K. Michelson to Augustine Properties, LLC, ½ acre, 613 West Sharpe St., Statesville, $22,000, on May 6.
From B. Anderson to R. and S. Stulpin, metes and bounds, 130 Blue Jay Way, Statesville and Hummingbird Lane, Statesville, $440,000, on May 6.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. Morton and A. Lozano, Lot 27 of Northlake, 160 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $224,500, on May 6.
From M. Burns to Sharpesburg Land, LLC, Lot 36 of Meadow Creek, 132 Oakstone Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on May 6.
From Bolick Management, LLC to GEMCAP Development, LLC, 0.698 acre, Taylorsville Road, Statesville, $550,000, on May 7.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to B. Gentry, Lot 2 of Highland Acres, 916 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $117,000, on May 7.
From V. Sigmon to K. King, 0.490 acre, (Lot 6), 135 Shanna Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on May 8.
From G. Dunn to D. Schotte, Lot 30 of Buffalo Shoals Park, 155 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $16,000, on May 8.
From C. and E. Boucher to T. and T. Miller, Lot 50 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 2026 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $140,000, on May 8.
From Balance LLC to J. and A. Miller, Lot 49 Stone Edge, 116 Peridot Dr., Statesville, $165,000, on May 8.
From D. Pennell and D. and L. Huffman to C. and E. Hollada, Lot 13 of Glen Echo, 124 Dallas Lane, Statesville, $204,000, on May 8.
From ST1, LLC to S. Bryant, Lot 76 of Castlegate, 167 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $222,000, on May 8.
From J. and S. Kennedy to D. Burch, (Lot 1), 251 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $205,000, on May 8.
From J. Faires to T. Stevenson and J. Fuller, Lot 2 of Beagle Run, TBD Short Dog Dr., Statesville, $85,000, on May 8.
STONY POINT
From C. and C. and R. Dison to T. McCombs, metes and bounds, TBD Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $9,500, on April 29.
From D. Hamilton, M. and B. and B. Mosier, J. and J. and J. Edwards, M. Haynes, (aka) M. Hayes, A. Haynes, N. Hamilton/Indvl & GDN, N. Hamilton/Indvl and GDN and K. and K. and R. and N. and N. Hamilton to S. Stewart, tracts, 139 Walk On Road, Stony Point, $15,000, on April 30.
TROUTMAN
From P. and T. Tryson to L. Vullo, (Lot 888), 181 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $625,000, on April 29.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to D. Cairns and K. Brady, Lot 67 of Rocky Creek Cove, 154 Brook Creek Dr., Troutman, $15,000, on April 29.
From Nest Homes, LLC to P. and T. Tryson, Lot 5 of Sanders Ridge, 119 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $350,000, on April 30.
From D. and R. Carrig to S. and A. Peterson, Lot 3, Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $62,000, on April 30.
From A. and S. Wizorek to F. Brennan, (Lot 27), 199 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $220,000, on May 1.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc.to D. and S. Daniels, Lot 1 of Windstone Crossing, 105 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $288,000, on May 1.
From S. and K. Fargher to Windstone Crossing, Inc., Lot 46 of Windstone Crossing, 138 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $275,000, on May 4.
From Touche, LLC to S. and M. Denney, Lot 3 Touche LLC, 344 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $380,000, on May 5.
From S. and D. Savage to S. and V. Webster, two tracts, Lots 1 and 2 of Allison Acres, 223 Lockhard Circle, Troutman, $295,000, on May 5.
From N. and N. and S. and S. Blakely to A. Gordon and E. Tsumas, Lot 9 of Twinn Coves on Morrison Plantation, 138 Lively Lane, Troutman, $315,000, on May 6.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and B. Cotti, (Lot 77), 163 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $240,000, on May 6.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, (Lots 70, 72, 73 and 91 of Sutters Mill), 175, 177, 181 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman and 103 Caprine Court, Troutman, $224,000, on May 7.
From E. and L. Kennedy to N. Kita, Lot 56 of Rocky Creek Cove, 140 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $142,000, on May 7.
From W. Whitlow/Est, S. Deal/Indvl & Exr, M. Whitlowe/Indvl & Exr and W. Deal to B. and S. Nantz and T. and A. Wigginton, 1.13 acres, Barkdale Road, Troutman, $8,000 on May 8.
UNION GROVE
From B. Childers to A. and M. Beck, metes and bounds, 167 Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $273,000, on April 29.
From C. and D. Schenz, L. and A. Foster and K. Williams to C. and S. Blackburn, 7.276 acres, tract 3, 253 Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $41,000, on May 1.
From J. Ceratt/Indvl & Exr, S. and S. and S. Ceratt and R. Maher/Ext to H. Ramos and J. Trujillo, 1 acre, 301 Indian Hill Road, Union Grove, $115,000, on May 8.