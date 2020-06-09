The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 24-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From AFG Rentals, LLC to Kingdom Land Management, LLC, 27.539 acres, 933 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, $1,519,000, on May 28.
From G. and P. Moss to H. and J. McCrindle, Lot 33 of Fernleaf, 1133 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $720,000, on May 27.
From J. Stowe/Indvl & Exr, M. and M. Stowe, J. Stowe/Indvl & Exr, S. Stowe and K. Stowe/Est to M. and A. Seller, lots, 138 Lucent Lane, Mooresville, $672,000, on May 27.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to J. and T. Burgess, (Lot 7), 173 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $580,000, on May 27.
From Wacontracting, Inc.to K. Martin, Unit 35-A of Magnolia Glen Condominium, 1012 The Glen St., Statesville, $516,500, on May 27.
CLEVELAND
From C. and C. and D. Winslow to F. and M. Loncar 15.77 acres, Cleveland, $220,000, on May 29.
From C. and C. and D. and D. Winslow to J. and T. Morrison, metes and bounds, 374 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $170,000, on May 29.
DAVIDSON
From S. and J. Colas to K. Capes, 0.90 acre, metes and bound, 134 Graystone Road, Davidson, $160,000, on May 29.
HARMONY
From Mayberry Real Estate Limited Partnership, J. Mayberry/PTNR, D. Mayberry/PTNR and Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, Inc. to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., 42 acres, timber deed, Mayberry Road, Harmony, $219,000, on May 27.
LOVE VALLEY
From P. and R. Smith to G. Hall, 0.964 acres, 181 M and M Lane, Love Valley, $6,000, on May 27.
MOORESVILLE
From R. and L. Otto to H. and J. Tausel, Lot 69 of Winslow Bay, 105 Peralta Circle, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and R. Dimattina, Lot 5 of Atwater Landing, 150 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $303,000, on May 26.
From NVR, Inc. to K. Thokachichu, Lot 32 of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $289,000, on May 26.
From W. and K. Owens to P. McCall, Lot 39 of Muirfield, 170 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $387,000, on May 26.
From R. and E. Barban to C. Yoder, Legacy Village, 129 Irving Ave., Unit J, Mooresville, $218,000, on May 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and D. Sinkus, Lot 18 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 174 Chance Road, Mooresville, $349,000, on May 27.
From C. Stanley, G. and D. Taylor, L. and L. and J. Edgerton, K. Wingert and S. and S. Crum to C. Wingert-Baker, C. Wingert, J. Wingert-Wirth, J. Wingert and J. Wirth, Lot 22 of Catalina Cove, 342 Catalina Dr., Mooresville, $201,000, on May 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S Norton and D. Friedman, Lot 332 of Atwater Landing, 145 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $364,500, on May 27.
From P. May/TR, P. May/TR, T. May/TR and Peter G. May and Tracey Hudson May Revocable Living Trust to T. and S. Pennington, Lot 100 of Wyndham Shores, 122 Spring Grove Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on May 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. and M. Latortue, Lot 11 of Briargate, 133 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $316,500, on May 27.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to R. and S. Weldon, Lot 4 of Byers Creek, 110 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $323,500, on May 27.
From C. and T. and T. Burton to E. Barish, S. Vreeland and S. Barish, Lot 162 of Pecan Hills, 138 Bay Laurel Dr., Mooresville, $286,500, on May 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Knerl, Lot 344 of Atwater Landing, 171 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $302,500, on May 27.
From S. Wettaw to N. Chappell, Lot 68 of Bridgeport, 211 South Haven Dr., Mooresville, $295,000, on May 28.
From C. and B. Fletcher to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 276 of Cherry Grove, 137 Winterbell Dr., Mooresville, $273,500, on May 28.
From BMCH North Carolina, LLC to T. and C. Burton, Lot 35 of Hollybrook, 153 Turtleback Dr., Mooresville, $461,000, on May 28.
From Barton Building LLC to J. and D. Reynolds, Lot 20 of The Villages at Isle of Pines, 110 East Vista View Place, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Cirrus Property Management Inc., Lot 20 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 180 Chance Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on May 28.
From R11 Company, L.L.C. to Way Funding, LLC and The Offer Tree, (Lots 1 and 2), portion of 453 Hager Lake Road, Mooresville, $110,000, on May 28.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Keener, Lot 33 of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on May 28.
From B. and J. Pruchnicki to A. and E. Wilson, Lot 100 of Brook Glen Crossing, 278 Brook Glen Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on May 28.
From J. Craver and J. Nathaniel to E. Brumlow, Lot 38 of Kistler Mill, 113 Biscuit Court, Mooresville, $255,000, on May 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. McClune, Lot 73 of Wellesley West, 197 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $358,500, on May 28.
From J. Blood/TR and The Blood Family Trust to D. Fricioni and J. Masielle, Lot 8 of Point on Norman, 158 Easton Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on May 28.
From T. and L. Tran to M. Scheungrab and K. Dunn, Lot 103 of Waterlynn, 140 Four Seasons Way, Mooresville, $300,000, on May 28.
From SPH One, LLLP to J. and K. Esswein, Lot 55 of Ashlyn Creek, 201 Branchview Dr., Mooresville, $333,500, on May 28.
From J. and J. Messer and J. Kay to H. Taylor Jr., 106 Locomotive Lane Dr., Unit 109, Mooresville, $117,000, on May 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and E. Rammohan, Lot 206 of Atwater Landing, 166 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $339,000, on May 28.
From T. and T. Grace to R. and S. Wolff, metes and bounds, Lot 50 of Norman Woods, 174 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $201,000, on May 28.
From D. and P. Phelps and P. Johnson to M. Ahmed, Lot 162 of Morrison Plantation, 118 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $322,000, on May 28.
From W. Adkins to W. Ludwig, Lot 292 of Linwood Farms, 154 Morning Sun Dr., Mooresville, $221,000, on May 28.
From D. and L. Nelson to T. and A. Payne, (Lot 4), 137 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, $382,000, on May 28.
From R. and A. Ragone to E. McIntosh, Lot 147 of Curtis Pond, 162 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $265,000, on May 28.
From L. McDonald and R. Huang to V. Arora and A. Chaudhry, Lot 229 of Morrison Plantation, 148 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $272,000, on May 28.
From G. Bennett/Indvl & AIF, G. Bennett/Indvl & AIF and A. Bennett to D. Jazbec, Lot 517 of The Farms, 393 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $164,000, on May 28.
From H. Honeycutt to C. and S. Hodges, (Lot 270), 135 Hollyhock Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on May 28.
From B. and K. Redling to R. and E. and S. Layman, Lot 81 of Green Croft, 108 Carlson Dr., Mooresville, $228,000, on May 28.
From S. and S. Zecher, S. Wright and J. and J. Zecher to A. Steele, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 321 Messick Ave., Mooresville, $160,000, on May 29.
From G. Hunt to D. Smith, Lot 64 of Waterlynn townhomes, 127 Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, $184,000, on May 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Carrender, Lot 119 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 122 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $338,000, on May 29.
From D. and D. Keadle to W. and S. Hall, Lot 318 of Cherry Grove, 150 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $379,000, on May 29.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to C. and B. Fletcher, Lot 12 of Byers Creek, 141 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $318,000, on May 29.
From R. and K. and K. Taylor to J. and C. Fallica, 103 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 401 Mooresville, $255,000, on May 29.
From C. Amatangelo to J. and C. McConnell, Unit 1-D of Gabriel Estates townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $160,000, on May 29.
From L. and L. Marocco to L. Homsher and K. Russo, Lot 23 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 110 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 29.
From G. and C. and C. Stafford to R. and L. Murrell, (Lot 59), 754 Edgemoor Dr., Mooresville, $230,000, on May 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to M. and J. Bolen, Lot 118 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 120 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $315,000, on May 29.
From D. and M. Wood to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc., Lot 4 of Lakewalk, 120 Tomahawk Dr., Mooresville, $422,000, on May 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and L. Tran, Lot 180 of Atwater Landing, 251 Preston Road, Mooresville, $377,000, on May 29.
From K. and C. Gunter to A. and L. Vulgamore, Lot 50 of North Shore II, 140 Wynswept Dr., Mooresville, $511,000, on May 29.
From A. Nelson to G. and C. Stafford, Lot 75 of Wellesley East, 128 Glastonbury Dr., Mooresville, $295,500, on May 29.
From Nucompass Mobility Services, Inc. to A. and K. Herman, Lot 4 of Lakewalk, 120 Tomahawk Dr., Mooresville, $422,000, on May 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Nivens, Lot 155 of Atwater Landing, 256 Preston Road, Mooresville, $360,000, on May 29.
From E. and R. Smiley to J. Thompson, (Lot 4), 676 Franklin Grove Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on May 29.
From J. and J. Schultz, J. Brown and K. Shultz to J. Adams, Lot 131 of Villages at Oaktree, 102 Keswick Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 29.
STATESVILLE
From State Employees’ Credit Union to SECURE, Inc., Lot 402 of Shannon Acres, 508 Innisbrook Dr., Statesville, $336,000, on May 26.
From Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB/TR, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-D, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management, LLC/AIF to J. Ely and W. Huie, metes and bounds, 270 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $158,000, on May 26.
From Hester Windsor Stikeleather Revocable Living Trust and G. Stikeleather/TR to H. and G. Stikeleather and A. Miles, (Lots 20-23), 3631 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $1,000, on May 26.
From A. and K. Secrest to A. Young, 1 acre, Sain Road, Statesville, $12,000, on May 26.
From A. and K. Secrest to D. and M. Poole, 0.741 acre, Sain Road, Statesville, $9,000, on May 26.
From B. and R. Tolar to B. Doty, Lot 32 of Camelot Acres, 3309 East Broad St., Statesville, $1,000,on May 26.
From H. Hudgins to S. and P. Taggett, Lot 8 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on May 26.
From D. Walter to K. Craig, Lot 86 of Cedar Hills, 119 Redwood Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on May 27.
From W. and L. Greenlee to C. and A. Sloan, Lot 75 of Shannon Acres, 224 West Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $310,000, on May 27.
From S. and A. Edwards to J. Dison, Lots 508 of Eastfield Estates, 120 Highview Circle, Statesville, $165,000, on May 27.
From M. and D. Gilmore to B. Bryant, Lot 82 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1613 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $158,000, on May 27.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and V. Perry, Lot 65 of Larkin Golf Club, 142 Jana Dr., Statesville, $314,500, on May 27.
From C. Linhart/TR and Walter G. Linhart and Catherine E. Linhart Revocable Trust Agreement to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lot 130 of Harbor Watch, 255 Harbor Ridge Dr., Statesville, $52,000, on May 28.
From J. and J. and A. and A. Little to S. Boyd, Lot 13 of Skyland, 174 Skyland Dr., Statesville, $259,000, on May 28.
From C. Coryell to R. and S. Tolle, Lot 19 of Shannon Acres, 418 Augusta Dr., Statesville, $415,000, on May 28.
From T. Beaver to E. Justen, metes and bounds, 477 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $80,000, on May 28.
From D. and D. Norman to M. Butkovic/TR, M. Butkovic/TR and The Butkovic Family Trust, Lot 28 of Windemere Island, 282 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $189,000, on May 28.
From WJH LLC to K. Santana and W. Valles, Lot 2 of Jan Joy Acres, 2120 Beauty St., Statesville, $159,500, on May 28.
From R. and L. Reyes and L. Ruiz to S. Stanford, Lot 73 of Jan Joy Acres, 2206 Joe Road, Statesville, $155,000, on May 28.
From J. Clower to J. McLain, Lots 19-21 of Park Grove, 625 Hartness Road, Statesville, $120,000, on May 28.
From T. and M. Barefoot to J. and T. Blackwell, two tracts, 2.123 acres and 1.516 acres, Lots 40 and 41 of Larkin Sloan Estates, Statesville, $445,000, on May 28.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. Jordan and L. and H. Simmons, Lot 99 of Fox Den, 126 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $268,000, on May 28.
From WJH LLC to A. McComb and L. Mercer, (Lot 4), 2204 Beauty St., Statesville, $159,500, on May 29.
From J.L. & Ruth B. Hope Enterprises Limited Partnership to N. Hope, tracts, 616 Monroe St., Statesville, $18,500, on May 29.
From Darrell Millsaps Trucking, Inc. to J. Stevenson, (Lot 1), 1599 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $90,000, on May 29.
From S. and J. Stewart to D. and S. Adams, 2 acres, 2546 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $130,000, on May 29.
From G. and G. Estes to S. and A. Davis, 13.54 acres Eeb Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on May 29.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and J. Romoga, Lot 90 of Larkin, 141 Canada Dr., Statesville, $251,500, on May 29.
From Commercial Holdings LLC to First Resurrection Church of The Living God Pillar Ground of The Truth, Inc., 2.044 acres, Power St., Statesville, $90,000, May 29.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to G. and G. Webster, Lot 30 of Autumn Brook, 125 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $345,000, May 29.
From M. Sanchez and A. Hernandez to R. and L. Bradach, Lot 123 of Valley Brook, 1136 Hunter St., Statesville, $194,000, on May 29.
From D. and V. Anderson and V. Galarza to J. Blackwell, Lot 1 of Shannon Acres, 3112 East Broad St., Statesville, $200,000, on May 29.
From M. Campbell and R. Campbell/AIF to D. and K. Walden, two parcels, 2 acres and 1.70 acres, 1001 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, and Walking Lane, Statesville, $115,000, on May 29.
From S. Johnson to J. and C. Mitchell, (Lot 21), Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $6,000, on May 29.
From M. and M. Weber to C. and E. Hill, Lot 11 of Westover, 3223 Jurney Ave., Statesville, $179,000, on May 29.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Gajdorus and S. Goins, Lot 253 of Hidden Lakes, 114 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $254,000, on May 29.
TROUTMAN
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to D. Caviness and A. Gerhard, Lot 118 of Jacob’s Woods, 141 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $239,000, on May 26.
From J. and B. Flynn to H. and D. De Cesare, Lot 107 of Wildlife Bay, 148 Maple View Dr., Troutman, $265,000, on May 28.
From T. and C. Holbert to R. and T. Langdon, Lot 8 of Twin Coves on Morrison, 122 Lively Lane, Troutman, $100,000, on May 29.
From J. and A. Kircher to J. Boutell, Lot 6 of Meadow Glen, 141 Meadowfall Lane, Troutman, $236,000, on May 29.