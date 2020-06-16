Iredell County has 454 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.
Based on the Monday afternoon update by the Iredell County Health Department, 192 people are isolated at home and 232 people are assumed or estimated to be recovered. Thirteen people are hospitalized and six people have died of coronavirus-related illness in the county.
The county is generally matching the state alignment in terms of which age groups are most impacted. Forty-one percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64. Thirteen percent are among those 65 and older, 10 percent are among those 18-24 and 9 percent among those 0-17.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) now with 160 cases, the central (27013, 28166 and 28677) with 175 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) with 108. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
North Carolina is reporting 45,853 cases as of Tuesday morning. There have been 1,154 deaths statewide, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 651,421 tests have been completed and there are currently 829 people hospitalized in the state.
As of Monday, there are 29,219 patients presumed to be recovered in the state. Those numbers are updated every Monday afternoon at 4.