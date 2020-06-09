North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 24-30
1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 98/A
Blue Parrot Bar and Grill, 169 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 91/A
Denny’s #7645, 378 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Domino’s #5558, 1550 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
El Veracruz Mexican Restaurant #2, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 94/A
Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 97/A
I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
K Craft Beer and Wine, 858 B Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Son Rise Café, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 91/A
The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 90/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.