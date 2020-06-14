The Iredell County Health Department and StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte have partnered to provide additional COVID-19 testing opportunities in Statesville and Mooresville locations every week in June and July. Partnerships with organizations such as StarMed help to increase community testing opportunities. This leads to quicker identification of positive cases and action to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community.
No cost drive-thru testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following times and places:
» Boys and Girls Club (1001 Cochran St. Statesville) on Tuesday, June 16
» Mooresville High School (659 E. Center Ave, Mooresville) on Thursday, June 18
» Western Avenue Baptist Church (1206 Museum Road, Statesville) on Tuesday, June 23
» Mooresville High School (659 E. Center Ave, Mooresville) on Thursday, June 25
Anyone is invited to receive testing. Additional testing sites may be added based on the needs of the community. All patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed prior to testing.
To sign-up for a testing virtual visit, go to www.StarMed.care and click the red box “Schedule Virtual Visit.” Choose Iredell County in the drop-down box and select a virtual visit appointment time. Answer the questions to receive a virtual appointment confirmation email.
During scheduling the virtual appointment, have insurance information ready.
If the patient does not have insurance, they can still be tested.
It is recommended that a virtual visit be completed in advance due to the limited number of tests available.
For questions or assistance with scheduling, call StarMed at 704-225-6288.