The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County increased from 268 on Monday to 273 as of Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported early Tuesday afternoon.
The NCDHHS updated its case totals at noon Tuesday. The Iredell County Health Department updates the county cases late each weekday afternoon.
Among those who had tested positive as of Monday afternoon, 168 are assumed or estimated to be recovered.
Eighty-eight people are isolated at home and six are currently hospitalized, the Iredell County Health Department reported in its Monday afternoon update.
Six people have died in the county.
In Iredell County, 41 percent of the cases are among those 25-49, 29 percent among those 50-64, 15 percent among those 65 and older, 12 percent among those 18-24 and 3 percent among those 0-17.
Fifty-one percent of the cases in the county are among males.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an increase of 626 cases statewide since Monday morning.
North Carolina officials reported 29,889 cases Tuesday morning, an increase from Monday’s 29,263 lab-confirmed cases.
Of those, 716 people are currently hospitalized. The state reports 434,921 tests complete as of Tuesday morning.
Among neighboring counties as of Tuesday morning, Mecklenburg has the highest number of cases with 4,519 and 95 deaths.
Rowan County reported 675 cases with 35 deaths and Wilkes County has 500 cases with six deaths. Cabarrus has 498 cases with 21 deaths and Catawba is reporting 229 cases with six deaths. Yadkin County has 181 cases with three deaths and Davie County has 105 cases and two deaths.
Lincoln County has 72 cases and Alexander County is reporting 38.