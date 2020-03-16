Every month, Officer Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, with the Mooresville Police Department, pays a visit to the Mooresville Public Library and participates in Storytime with a Cop.
March 11 was the date for one of those visits when he went to the library to spend time reading to the preschool children, or as they are called, the Movers and Shakers. Prior to his story time, he shared stickers with the children and after all had gathered and taken their places, he read the book “A Good Day” by Kevin Henkes.
The story told how four little animals — a bird, dog, fox and squirrel — had a bad day because of various things happening to them, but it quickly turned into a good day. He then wished them all a good day after which he and Lynae Vissering, with the children’s services department at the library, led the children in a song complete with hand motions, which gave the children a chance to move around a little bit.
After “Officer Dave” left, Vissering read several other books to the children, all talking about the topic of day and night, followed by more singing and moving around. Vissering passed around plastic egg-shaped containers which rattled as the children shook them to the music.
The Movers and Shakers visit ended with the group singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to go along with the theme of the day, and then they were wished a good day until the next storytime visit.