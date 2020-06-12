Bible study class
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is starting a new Bible study class today on Psalms. The group will meet in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring their Bible and a chair.
Bricks and flags
OK everyone, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club is having two fundraisers, both offering you the opportunity to honor someone else. On the July 4 weekend, the club is having its Field of Flags and you can purchase a flag in memory or honor of a veteran. The second, Liberty Park Brick Sale, is going on through July 6. You can remember someone and have their name placed on a brick which will be placed in the park.
Order a flag or a brick online at https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/(S(55rpm045l2ztcq 55wkpy4b45))/Flag or https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/buybrick.
Or if you would rather, you can visit Four Corners Gallery on Main Street and get an order form for both.
Reception planned
Mooresville Arts is hosting an exhibition of its 16th annual judged photography show and competition. A public reception will be held June 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mooresville Arts Gallery, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
Church services
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is meeting virtually at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. They also offer a Monday through Friday noonday prayer time which anyone who wishes can visit on the website at welcomestpats.org.
Bingo planned
Parking lot bingo is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 17 at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville.
Flag Day
Here’s an observance coming up Sunday. I thought I would give you a reminder ahead of time so you could be prepared and get your flag(s) ready to fly. There are rules of etiquette when flying the flag. Here’s just a few that I gleaned from www.holidayinsights.com.
The flag is normally flown from sunrise to sunset.
The flag should not be flown at night without a light on it.
The flag should not be flown in the rain or inclement weather.
Never let your flag touch the ground, never … period.
A complete meal
This might not be the most nutritious meal but while searching www.holidayinsights.com, I found what sounds like a meal that covers many of my favorites, which are all being celebrated, according to the website in the next few days, beginning today. June 10, it noted is Iced Tea Day; June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day; and June 12 is National Peanut Butter Cookie Day. Can’t get a better (more complete meal) than that.
