The Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence announced Monday that the Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship endowment reached $100,000 in gifts and pledges.
The support from community members and local organizations grew the endowment from $33,000 to $100,000 in less than two weeks, providing sustained and substantial support for current and future Mitchell Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students.
A generous donation from Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation helped the endowed scholarship “cross the finish line,” reaching its $100,000 goal on the anniversary of Officer Jordan Sheldon’s passing.
“The Checkered Flag Foundation is excited to partner with Mitchell Community College and support the necessary education of their Basic Law Enforcement Training cadets,” said Brad Keselowski, NASCAR driver and Checkered Flag Foundation president. “This scholarship will surely honor the memory of Officer Sheldon and the legacy he left behind. We are truly grateful to be a part of this amazing opportunity.”
James Hogan, Mitchell’s vice president for advancement, expressed his thanks for the donation.
“We are deeply humbled by Mr. Keselowski’s and the Checkered Flag Foundation’s generosity,” he said. “This has been a true community effort, and our community will benefit from this investment in training future law enforcement professionals for generations to come.”
The Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship will benefit multiple cadets in Mitchell’s BLET program. Created in memory of fallen Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon, the scholarship supports the next generation of law enforcement professionals as they receive training.