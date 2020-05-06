Amy LaCount is the new executive director of the Mooresville Area Christian Mission.
The board of directors made the announcement Tuesday. LaCount will become the executive director on May 18.
She will join the Christian Mission’s existing leadership team of Christy Cornacchio, director of business operations, and Scotty Moore, director of client services, as the Christian Mission looks to enhance and expand its relationships and the services it provides.
LaCount comes to the Christian Mission with a strong professional background working to alleviate poverty both in local communities as well as in developing countries around the world. She has a deep passion for helping those in need, which stems from growing up in Kentucky, where she saw poverty first-hand.
“I saw the struggles of those with resource insecurity and developed a strong compassion for those in need,” she said.
In her most recent position, where she served for six years as director of serve ministries at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, LaCount collaborated with communities across the United States and around the world to bring dignity and sustainable community development to the vulnerable. She organized Williamson’s Chapel’s large volunteer program and international mission trips, and she led all local outreach programs, developing a strong relationship with many area nonprofits, churches and community organizations.
LaCount also worked on many projects with Valerie Chamberlain (the previous executive director who recently succumbed to cancer) and shares many of Valerie’s values and dreams for the community. “Valerie inspired me to look deeper into providing relief to combat poverty and to develop best practices to help others move their lives and families forward,” LaCount said.
Prior to moving to Mooresville and joining Williamson’s Chapel, LaCount worked as a senior health educator for a local health department in central Kentucky, where she worked with all socioeconomic levels to provide the highest level of care and services.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Education and a Masters of Science in Safety, Security and Emergency Management from Eastern Kentucky University.
LaCount lives with her husband, Shane (deputy chief of the Mooresville Fire-Rescue), and children, Avery and JP. She and her family enjoy spending time outdoors, especially in the mountains of North Carolina.
“I love all of God’s children and genuinely enjoy meeting people right where they are,” she explained. “My life and work experiences have taught me that we are not to ‘fix’, but to learn and empower each other.”
With the new leadership team in place, officials said, they look ahead with great excitement for this next chapter for the Christian Mission.