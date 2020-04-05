Lake Norman Medical Group has made it possible to see their doctors using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Telehealth, or virtual visits, allow you to talk with a provider just as you would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of your home. Appointments are available for new and existing patients.
“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” says Stephen Midkiff, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center CEO. “Using Telehealth at Lake Norman Medical Group can be a solution for the many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
Although some appointments require a physical examination in order for the doctor to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, many visits can be managed well through virtual interaction. These may include certain visits for:
Minor illnesses such as colds and allergies
Minor injuries such as sprains
Follow-up care
Medication management
Chronic disease management
Back pain
Other specialty care
Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically required, although some payers will cover visits by phone only. Check your plan coverage or ask when you make an appointment.
To request a Telehealth appointment, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com for more information and a listing of providers offering this service. The practice will work with you and provide instructions about your telehealth visit when you schedule the appointment.