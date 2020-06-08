Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the Mooresville’s area’s single supreme solo sports survivor of them all?
We’re in the process of finding out.
Coinciding with the beginning of another new month, this week brings with it the debut of the region’s first Sports Survivor Series. Hopes are high that anticipation will match participation among potential players.
Fitting the fact that our new normal regarding our athletic-based endeavors due to the coronavirus is being more concentrated on individual accomplishments, it may come as no real surprise that our initial list of activities used to comprise the roster of achievements are also primarily solo based. After some consideration, we have compiled a group of 10 simple feats serving to constitute those being used to determine our first-ever sports survivor.
The acts feature: 1) the most number of made basketball free throws out of 25 attempts; 2)the most number of three-point ringers managed in Corn Hole from regulation distance also out of 25 tosses; 3) the most number of pool balls pocketed out of 25 shots; 4) the fastest clocked time in a one-mile distance run; 5) the fastest clocked time in a 2-mile bicycle ride; 6) the most number of bull’s-eyes made out of 25 dart throws from the standard 8-foot distance; 7) the most number of holes-in-one made during an 18-hole round of miniature golf; 8) the most number of strikes thrown from a regulation softball/baseball pitching rubber out of 25 pitches; 9) the most number of successful soccer shots on goal from 20 yards away out of 25 kicks; and 10), the most number of successful shots landing in the preferred player’s box out of 25 tennis serves.
There you have them. Now go at it. Participants have the month of June to complete the entire task list. Each of the acts must be completed to qualify. There are, of course, some regulations that must be followed.
All official entry forms verifying the completion of each required article must be complete with the signature of at least two eyewitnesses who are agreeable to not only taking but also passing a polygraph test. Sad to say but we simply cannot merely accept the word of each would-be winner without some additional form of evidence.
The scoring process is simple. In all the acts in which tallies are being made, one point is awarded for each successful effort. In the case of the two timed events, the quicker the distances are covered then the higher the points value will be worth.
The naysayers are already crowing over the fact that few potential survivalists will actually partake. The optimists are countering by being confident that so many will want to test their collection of skills that a finalizing of a field of top five will have to take place in order to conduct a playoff to actually determine the overall champion.
A prize package is also being currently considered that includes cash awards and door prizes on the part of potential sponsors. The challenge will take place through June.
All finished forms can be scanned and emailed to lsullivan@mooresvilletribune.com. A month from now, we’ll update the scoreboard and reveal the list of finalists. If all goes well, this could very well perhaps wind up being just the beginning of similar series used to recognize the area’s sports sole survivor.