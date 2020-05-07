Stop!
Before we type another single letter, let’s take the time to make one matter perfectly clear: The total turning of our sports world upside-down as we have come to know and love it in no way whatsoever emerges as one of our primary concerns these days and pales greatly in regards to the manner in which the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the majority of those directly involved.
That fact duly and properly noted, please continue reading at your own expense.
It’s official. Our sports, again as we have come to enjoy them, have arrived at rock bottom. It would be easy to blame COVID-19 for the damage. Truth be known, we were already headed in that direction long before the virus really began to rear its ugly head and take a bite out of our athletic lives.
Several cases in point surfaced of late to help support this way of thinking.
Over the past weekend, upon references to the turning of the monthly calendar page and making mention of the soon-to-arrive warming weather trend in place to usher in the welcome return to some of our favorite outdoor activities, one youngster within earshot revealed another reason he was ready for the tide to turn.
“Great,’’ he smiled widely, “that means that we are even closer to the release of the newest version of Fortnite. I can’t wait to get my hands on some of the new weapons.”
Close by, one even younger youth shunned the opportunity to try to learn the proper way to position his hands for holding a plastic baseball bat while taking a couple of live-pitching swings in order to seize a close-by adult’s smart phone and start panning his way on the screen for a hand-held video game.
Nearby, a female youth artfully dodged the efforts of those around her seeking to show the correct way to maintain a basketball dribble for the chance to sit under the shade of a tree and hit the “on” button of her personal gaming tablet.
On a much wider scale, the only so-called active sport we are currently seeing “played,” if you care to really call it that, is the one taking place also in state-of-the-art gaming style courtesy of the virtual iRacing series events involving grown adults also adhering to the personal pull of the video-game phase.
In summation, the arrival of the coronavirus simply could not have come at a worse time. During a period when we have continued to frown upon the growing number of participants getting all their physical exercise courtesy of the hand-eye coordination required when holding a game control device, this disease surfaced to actually force even more of them indoors and seated on the sofa to engage in all the physical activity they seem to want.
So sad to see.
There are some small signs in place, however, that serve to show signs of some sort of recovery.
During a single hour sitting on the front porch and watching the world go round, as many as a dozen bicycle enthusiasts all donning the brightly-colored spandex and decal-filled uniforms that appear mandatory sped down the road. At a nearby open public basketball court, several players were seen practicing their skills. One of the local youngsters could not be torn away from his backyard swing set.
So see? There is some hope that our sports world, as we have come to know it, may very well indeed return to some sort of normalcy soon. It can’t happen too fast.