Thank even more goodness than ever before for our sports.
At a delicate time in our nation’s history, when we as a society are desperately searching for salvation in the form of some sort of saving grace, sports may very well be our brightest available guiding light.
The sooner we can get our sports, the players and the personalities back out on the fields and draw the spectators returning to the stands, the better it will be for all involved.
Presently, we appear totally lost as we seek a way to unite our hearts and minds. We all need to all be on the same team, read from the same playbook page and forge together as one roster during this most trying time. We can look to our sports to find the soothing source to ease our growing concerns.
Sports have a way of filling voids.
Sports show no preferred preferences, serving as uniting grooming grounds for participants of all varying degrees of economic, social and environmental backgrounds and surroundings.
Sports fail to differentiate between the races, equally providing outlets for participation regardless of the color of any athletes’ skin.
Sports do not place members of any race in any higher regard or lower esteem than any other whatsoever.
Sports teach teamwork, promoting the success of a group instead of singling out the efforts of select individuals.
Sports stress the importance that each and every member of a team possesses in order to achieve overall success.
Sports preach preparation, using practices as proving grounds.
Sports play by the rules, seeing to it that those breaking them are penalized properly.
Sports coach camaraderie, tying together the cohesiveness of teammates.
Sports tout teaching, taking into consideration life’s hardest-learned lessons experienced along the way.
Sports relish respect.
Sports underline unity.
Sports push for patience.
Sports fete winners while all the while realizing that those winding up on the losing end have put forth just as much of an effort to succeed.
Sports stress the presence as well as the importance of authority figures and encourage the following of the orders they provide.
Sports require good sportsmanship at all times from all its participants and frown on those who display otherwise.
Sports do not tolerate any display whatsoever of taunting, baiting or other forms of crude behavioral acts that spur adverse responses.
Sports maintain a balanced competitive playing ground for all its players.
Sports demand discipline.
Sports require sacrifices.
Sports strengthen strengths and weed out the weaknesses.
Sports serve as a favorable conversation piece, failing to spark the combativeness that often comes during the course of speaking about various, other more personalized, topics.
Sports honor opinions.
Sports support spontaneity.
Sports light the competitive fire while assuring that the flames do not get out of control.
We can all reap the rewards that sports have to offer.