Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public's assistance in finding a homeless man.
The agency said a family member reported on Tuesday that 29-year-old Christopher Allen Jernigan had not made contact with them since March 6. Jernigan was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center Feb. 26 and contacted his mother for money, deputies said. She last sent him money on March 6 which was picked up at a Bi-Lo along Highway 27 West.
Family members said Jernigan suffers from cognitive issues, substance abuse and needs medication. He’s currently homeless and resides in Lincolnton. Jernigan is described as a white male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.