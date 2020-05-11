By default, an elite all-star team representing North Carolina and featuring a number of local ties will continue to reign as the Little League Softball World Series champions for another calendar year.
Based on a decision made earlier this week by Little League International, the scheduled LLSWS that was also on track to take place in the state for the first-time in its history is among the number of events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An all-star squad hailing from Rowan County — bordering Iredell County — which represents a program based out of Salisbury with a territorial charter in its possible player’s pool that includes parts of Mooresville brought home the coveted LLSWS championship following play held late last summer in Oregon.
The scoring of a second such title for the same organization came complete with yet another collection in place of local-bred talent. The cast comprising of, Mooresville’s Andie Evans, Avrelle Harrell, Cadence Lane, Campbell Schaen and Lauren Vanderpool all helped form the team’s official roster. Other team members all hailing from Rowan County included Ashley Yang, Arabelle Shulenburger, Lexie Ritchie, Carmen Freeze, Riley Haggas, Kynlee Dextraze, Kassidy Sechler, Kennedi Fisher and EmmaRae Cline.
The team polished off a perfect postseason performance to become the second entry from the same program to glove the LLSWS title trophy. The previous entry taking place back in the summer of 2015 also featured some local contributors to the cause as well.
The latest setback on the part of Little League International served to throw a major-sized curveball into all the organization’s entire list of regional, national and international competitions.
Following an assessment of the impact caused by COVID-19, Little League has pulled the plug on more than the 80 affairs involving youth softball and baseball for the coming year.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International,’’ stated Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO in an official statement, “but more so for the millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of playing one day in one of our seven World Series events.
“After exhausting all possible options,” said Keener, “we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
It was a double-barreled blow for North Carolina.
In addition to officially denying an entry from the state the opportunity to post a potential title defense, it also served to delay N.C.’s plans to debut as the new home of the LLSWS competition.
It was announced earlier this year that Greenville was selected to begin a five-year agreement to become the home base of the annual affair. The LLSWS was originally scheduled to take place in August.