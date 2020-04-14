Honest-1 Auto Care in Mooresville will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, April 18.
A multitude of national reports have outlined the need for blood as the coronavirus outbreak impacts the nation — and the local community. The pandemic has reduced the number of donations, but not the need for blood.
The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the business, which is located at 215 Williamson Road in Mooresville. A mobile blood drive bus will be on site.
Anyone with a fever or symptoms of coronavirus is asked to not attend.
To register, visit oneblood.org/donate-now and enter code 59893.