The need for masks is out there, and Masks for Mooresville is working hard to meet that need.
What originally started as a way to match up people selling masks with those who need them has become so much more. Anne Mautner of Mooresville started the mask group March 22 as a way to connect people, she said.
“At that time the group was just trying to match people up with the priority being our health care workers,” Mautner shared. “That is still our priority.”
A request form was first posted on the Masks for Mooresville site March 23 and, since that time, 1,943 requests have been submitted. Mautner noted that as of Monday, 394 of those requests had been fulfilled; therefore, there is a great need for additional help in making the masks already requested.
“We are getting inundated with requests; it is very overwhelming,” Mautner said.
Requests have come from hospitals, assisted living centers, EMS, child care centers, senior care workers, ICATS, pharmacies, therapy centers, school districts and the Iredell County Solid Waste facility.
Assisting in this huge project has been PJ Santos-Sherry, who, Mautner noted, “has created and organized a fair system to prioritize the many requests to provide masks to our local health care workers. She’s worked tirelessly to organize, collect supplies, deliver masks, to and from — to get masks from the people making them to the groups who are on the request list.”
Masks for Mooresville is “filling a need,” Mautner said, to help those in healthcare, and “we need people with sewing machines” to partner with them and make masks.
Tips, patterns, videos and requirements on how to make the masks are provided on their Masks for Mooresville Facebook page. Once the masks are completed, email Masks4Mooresville@gmail.com and they will coordinate delivery and/or pickup.
“There are so many caring people coming together to help protect others in our own town,” Mautner said. “In the midst of this crisis, it fills us with a sense of purpose to help others safely from home. If we can keep a healthcare worker safe from COVID-19, then it’s all been worth the effort.”
And there’s more ...
Mautner said that when she first started the Masks for Mooresville group, there was someone “on the front lines who posted the need for intubation protection hoods that covers their neck and shoulders” to protect them while they are working on the patients.
Therefore, this has become Mautner’s focus as she worked to design and make protective hoods for this specific purpose.
“It is a stressful process, but extremely rewarding,” she said.
Her goal, she noted, is to make 250 of these protective hoods with a face shield, and send some to New York and then have some of them here in Mooresville as well.
Kevin Windham organized a fundraiser to help with this project.
“We are filling a need to help our health care workers during these dangerous procedures,” said Mautner. “This has been a huge community effort. Everyone is stepping up.”