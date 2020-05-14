Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is urging our local community to seek emergency care when needed — without delay. If you experience a medical emergency such as stroke symptoms or chest pain that may be a heart attack, a timely response will support the best possible outcome.
Even with a limited number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our community, our hospital has implemented precautions to protect patients and staff, including screening all patients for symptoms and risk factors, and placing any individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in a separate area. Cleaning and disinfection are emphasized in caregiving areas and throughout the facility.
According to Dr. Adam Crilly, emergency medical director and hospital chief of staff, “Easy access to emergency medical care is one of the things that separates health care delivery in America compared to many other places in the world. During these trying times, it can be confusing or even scary to decide on your own what is an emergency medical condition. Our emergency department at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is open and able to care for any and all types of acute medical conditions. We don’t want people to deny or ignore symptoms that if left untreated can worsen or do them real harm. People need to know that our department is a safe place. We have enacted guidelines and protocols which keep both our staff and patients safe during this pandemic.”
“In fact, we have not had one staff member test positive for COVID-19. What I like to tell patients is, ‘if it seems like an emergency to you, come let us help you check it out.’ We don’t expect patients to be experts in deciding what is an emergency, if they have concern over their health or well-being, that’s enough sometimes to seek attention or medical care. I’ve been helping take care of our community in Mooresville for almost 10 years, and I know my department is ready, willing and able to take care of all your emergencies, no matter how big or small.,” Crilly said.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is supporting the latest campaign by the American Heart Association (AHA): Be Certain In Uncertain Times. The AHA is working to remind all of us that heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests don’t stop for COVID-19.
Heart attack, stroke and cardiac arrest symptoms are always urgent. Don’t hesitate to call 911. Emergency workers know what to do to protect and care for you.
Heart attack signs and symptoms:
» Chest discomfort
» Discomfort in other areas of the upper body
» Shortness of breath
» Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
» Women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain. Some women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.
Remember to act FAST during stroke:
» Face drooping — Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
» Arm weakness — Is one arm weak or numb?
» Speech difficulty — Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
» Time to call 911 — If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Cardiac arrest
Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly. Within seconds, a person becomes unresponsive, is not breathing or is only gasping. Survival depends on getting immediate CPR.