Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation welcomes Ashley Butler, PA-C. She joins Dr. William Doheny, Dr. Holly Layman and Tim Kelley, PA-C in the practice.
Butler received her Masters of Science degree in physician assistant studies from East Carolina University in Greenville, and she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
To learn more about Primary Care Morrison Plantation, 202 Williamson Road, Suite 100, in Mooresville and to schedule an appointment with Butler, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-799-7811. Online scheduling and Teleheath appointments are available. To learn more about the services of Lake Norman Medical Group, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com.