Mooresville’s baseball team plans to use this week’s spring break to help it fix what’s only slightly broken.
The Blue Devils dropped below the break-even barrier for the second time this season, following an extra-inning, 3-2 decision dropped to West Rowan.
With the loss, the Devils, defending N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class champions, dipped to the 1-2 mark heading back into scheduled play this week.
The Blue Devils allowed the eventual game-winning run to cross home plate in the top half of the eighth inning, the first one of extended play. And unlike was the case earlier in the proceedings, were unable to conjure up a response in the bottom half to also endure their second setback of the season in as many home games.
In a relief role, Jake Poris was tagged with the loss after coming on in replace of starting Mooresville pitcher Nick Merriman. Combined, the pair allowed the three runs on seven hits while striking out 11. Merriman, a junior lefthander, accounted for all but two of the strikeouts collected by the staff.
At the plate, Merriman emerged as his strongest supporter as well with the cranking out of three hits. The crew of Braxton Russ, Ian Bingham and Cole Lawson all chipped in with a base knock apiece.
The two teams traded one-run showings apiece in the first inning before the Devils overcame a 2-1 deficit through five full frames by logging in with a tying tally in the sixth.
Mooresville entered this week, following up late Tuesday’s scheduled home game against Statesville — with results posted too late to be included in this edition — by entertaining Kannapolis A.L. Brown Wednesday night.